VERB to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

Company to discuss growth in SaaS revenues, launch of verbLIVE, and other product initiatives

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD 500 Conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET. VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia will present virtually to an online audience.

Mr. Cutaia will provide an overview of the Company, including the launch of verbLIVE, the Company's new interactive, video-based livestream ecommerce and webinar platform, as well as other product initiatives.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36208

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View VERB Technology Company's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/VERB

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

888.504.9929

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.107

info@verb.tech

