VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live

Verb Technology Company, Inc.
·4 min read
Verb Technology Company, Inc.
Verb Technology Company, Inc.

‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announces a new program to drive revenue on its MARKET.live livestream social shopping platform. The new program, tentatively titled ‘Creators On MARKET,’ provides social media content creators and influencers the ability to monetize their fan base more effectively, in ways not available on social media and ecommerce platforms.

Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO, explains the new program in a video available on MARKET.live. You can watch it here.

Through this new program, popular social media creators and influencers can quickly and easily create their own branded store on MARKET.live and then populate that store by choosing their favorite products from among tens of thousands of products available from select sellers on MARKET.live, including those from major brands and retailers. They can offer those products for sale to their fans and followers through the videos they are already creating and be paid a fee of between 5% to 20% of the gross sales revenue they generate. They will have no need or costs to purchase and maintain inventory and all the shipping and handling is done for them without charge.

The Company plans to launch an aggressive marketing campaign, targeting tens of thousands of creators and influencers on certain social media platforms.

The following is a transcript of the video by VERB’s CEO, Rory J. Cutaia, explaining the new program, available now on MARKET.live:

Greetings - VERB fans, followers, shareholders, stakeholders, thank you, thank you very much for joining me on MARKET.live. I’m Rory Cutaia, CEO here at VERB.

So by now, you know that MARKET is a world class livestream social shopping platform. You also know that we have attracted, and continue to attract some of the world’s biggest brands. Each week, you’re seeing more and more brands activate on the platform, and you’re seeing more and more live events.

Now, MARKET will continue to evolve and among the many exciting things you can look forward to seeing on MARKET, is original shoppable entertainment content. Production companies are actually currently developing shoppable original entertainment specifically for MARKET – this is that realization of our vision for VERB.TV you’ve heard me talk about extensively. I expect that quite a bit of that content will be available on MARKET before year-end.

You may have also seen the recent press releases about the upcoming Coresight Research 10/10 Livestream shopping festival, which will be streamed live on MARKET. And it is indeed an honor to have had MARKET selected to host that festival for Coresight Research – because – look – they are experts in retail technology – and an early advocate of livestream shopping.

We’re also working to bring you live shoppable sporting events. And as we get closer to finalizing those opportunities, we’ll share more information.

As you’ve heard me say previously, this is a numbers game. Since our revenue is function of the number of sales that take place on the platform, all of these initiatives are designed to attract more and more viewers that become shoppers on the platform, which in turn attracts more and more sellers to the platform, and so on, as each feeds the other – the more sellers on the platform, the more shoppers on the platform, and the more shoppers on the platform, the more sellers on the platform. It’s an eco-system.

And it’s this eco-system that we sought to create – an eco-system that is unique to MARKET, and one that drives the sales from which our own revenue is derived.

And it’s certainly our expectation that the greater our revenue, the greater our share price. And that is our focus.

So today I’d like to announce a new program that we believe will accelerate the growth of that eco-system - rapidly and exponentially.

But first let me provide some context. You’ve all heard the term “creator economy”. Well let me tell you something – the creator economy is exploding, and there’s nothing that inflation or any of the other crazy things happening in this world are going to do to slow this down.

So think about this: How many creators and influencers produce videos on social media channels to promote their favorite product? How many unboxing videos are produced on YouTube every single day? How many style and fashion videos are produced? How many make-up and cosmetics videos? How many electronics videos?

Now think about how many people watch those videos and then they go out and buy those products.

Well – what if the creators and influencers producing those videos could actually sell those products to the millions of fans and followers that watch their videos.

Well under a new program we’ve created at MARKET – they can.
We’re tentatively calling it Creators On Market.

Under this new program, creators and influencers can choose their favorite products from among tens of thousands of products from almost 300 brands and retailers on MARKET – right - choose them from the brands that are already on MARKET - choose those products – and then feature those products in the videos they are already creating – with one major difference – their fans and followers can actually buy those products in those videos - and the creators and influencers - they’re going to get paid for doing so – they can receive anywhere from 5% to 20% of the gross sales that they generate - and best of all – for them - they don’t have to make any investment in the inventory – they don’t have to have any relationship with the manufacturers or the brands and retailers, and they don’t have to hassle with doing any of the fulfillment, they don’t have to do any of the picking, the packing, the shipping – that is all done for them.

The only thing they need do is go to MARKET.live, set up their storefront. But look - here’s where it gets interesting. They can then stock their stores simply by choosing the products they know and love that are available from other stores and brands already on MARKET, and then feature those products in their videos and invite their fans and followers to watch. That’s it.

And we’re not talking about products from brands no one ever heard of – we’re talking about products from Target, Best Buy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Loft, Saks Off 5th, SSENSE, The Container Store, among many, many others.

So, we believe we can attract as many as 1,000 active sellers to MARKET, each of whom have large followings, by this time next year – possibly, possibly, many, many more. And then, on even the most modest revenue assumptions from each seller, we believe this represents a meaningful, meaningful enhancement to our revenue, which we believe should lead to a higher share price.

So, in the next several weeks, we will launch an aggressive marketing campaign on various social media channels targeting specifically, those creators and those influencers that promote, but don’t currently sell, those products from among the categories of products available from select retailers on MARKET right now. This is our low hanging fruit.

Creators and influencers can apply for early access to the program, with preference given to those with the largest established base of followers. We’re going to provide a robust set of tools and resources to assist these creators and influencers to achieve success on MARKET.

And by the way, look - they don’t need to abandon what they’re already doing on other social channels, this is really just an enhancement to what they’re already doing - making adoption of this new program an easy decision. This will allow these people that are creating all this content, to actually monetize that content in a way they can’t do anyplace else.

Creating value that is actually reflected in our share price? – well look that’s not easy in these difficult economic times – but it remains our sole focus and we believe that this new program, coupled with what we believe is the best livestream shopping platform in the world, will create the quantifiable value our shareholders have come to expect and certainly deserve.

So thank you for your time. Now go ahead and shop our stores on MARKET and be entertained by the livestream sessions. And we’ll catch up again real soon. Thank you so much for your time.

About VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. MARKET.live is VERB’s multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 150 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: verb.tech.

Follow VERB here:
VERB on Facebook: facebook.com/VerbTechCo
VERB on Twitter: twitter.com/VerbTech_Co
VERB on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/verb-tech
VERB on YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ
MARKET – our livestream social shopping platform: market.live
Sign up for E-mail Alerts here: ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; (ii) our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; (iii) the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE and MARKET; (iv) our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; (v) our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; (vi) fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; (vii) increases in competition; and (viii) general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, our investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107


Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Montreal declared basketball city despite lack of courts in neigbourhoods where it's most popular

    Montreal has been declared a basketball city by its own city council, and that makes sense considering it has a team in the national league, thousands of fans and three homegrown players in the NBA. However, those three players came from the borough of Montréal-Nord where community advocates have been lamenting the lack of public sports facilities for years. Declaring Montreal a basketball city is a good first step, but now it is time to invest in the community and ensure local kids have the res

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,