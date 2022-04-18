VERB Adds Former QVC Executive to the Leadership Team of MARKET, its Livestream Shopping Platform

John Rizzo served as Executive Producer at QVC for over two decades, producing more than 30,000 hours of live TV and live stream video programming generating over $5 billion in sales

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that QVC veteran producer John Rizzo has joined the management team of MARKET, VERB’s livestream shopping platform. As MARKET’s SVP of Content and Brand Partnerships, Mr. Rizzo brings extensive experience in direct-to-consumer marketing through livestream shopping production, including creative content development, as well as executing sales strategies for building strategic partnerships with consumer brands.

Mr. Rizzo spent over 21 years at home shopping network QVC as Executive Producer. During his tenure, he produced over 30,000 hours of livestream shopping programming, generating sales of over $5 billion. He also led the launch, oversaw production, and managed the live broadcast and content for QVC2, the online livestream shopping initiative of QVC, scaling it to $300 million in annual sales.

Most recently, Mr. Rizzo served as Vice President, New Business Development and Production, at LifeBrands, a multi-platform direct response media agency that specializes in building brands and creating growth strategies for clients through television retailing on QVC and HSN, and online digital video channels, including Amazon. At LifeBrands, Mr. Rizzo was responsible for strategic partnerships and business development, as well as producing all creative assets for clients.

He has worked with clients such as Apple, Martha Stewart, Isaac Mizrahi, Rachael Ray, Property Brothers, Spanx, Ugg, Beats by Dr. Dre, Tommy John Underwear, Shark Tank’s Lori Greiner, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Wander Beauty, and Doll 10 Cosmetics, among many others.

“We are thrilled to attract a professional of John’s caliber and experience to the MARKET team,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “John brings unrivalled expertise in livestream shopping and direct-to-consumer marketing to our shopping platform. I am confident that his leadership and guidance in creative content and livestream shopping production will help ensure the success of MARKET, and that his existing marquee brand relationships, as well as his experience in developing new ones, will accelerate our growth. With the addition of John, we continue to assemble a truly world-class leadership team for MARKET.”

“Upon seeing the MARKET platform, I was convinced that this was an opportunity I could not let pass,” said John Rizzo. “Livestream shopping is clearly the direction the world is going, and VERB’s innovative platform is solid – miles apart from others I’ve seen. I am excited to be a part of MARKET and look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships to drive its growth.”

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories. MARKET has been in soft launch for several months, during which the Company has been actively soliciting vendors, brands, creators and influencers, qualifying them, onboarding new and previously selected vendors, assisting them in setting up their storefronts, product inventory and digital assets, as well as training them on how to use the platform, coaching them with best practices in selling in front of the camera, and also connecting them with professional hosts to enhance the livestream experience if they so choose. A series of festivals – large events with multiple vendors under specific themes focused on food and beverage, wellness, fashion and cosmetics – is planned for this summer, marking the official, public launch of the MARKET platform.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107
info@verb.tech


