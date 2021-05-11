Verastem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $1.90.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSTM

The Associated Press