Verano’s Zen Leaf Elizabeth and Lawrence Dispensaries Ready and Excited to Welcome New Jersey Personal Use Cannabis Customers on April 21

CHICAGO, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today celebrated the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s announcement that personal use cannabis sales will commence in the state on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Verano is the sole cannabis company currently permitted to initiate personal use sales in New Jersey’s central region on April 21st at its Zen Leaf Elizabeth (117 Spring St) and Lawrence Township (3256 Brunswick Pike) dispensary locations. The Company also operates Zen Leaf Neptune Township (2100 Route 66), a medical cannabis dispensary that will soon commence adult use sales, along with a state-of-the-art, 120,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in Branchburg.

Quote from George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer:

“April 21, 2022 is a day that will be forever celebrated by New Jerseyans, marking the historic moment when the Garden State’s vote to embrace progress over cannabis prohibition became reality. Thanks to the residents of New Jersey, and the courageous leadership of Governor Murphy, Senator Scutari, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, and the countless township and county commissioners statewide, cannabis will realize its full potential to make a lasting, positive impact on the state’s economy and society. On behalf of Verano and Zen Leaf, we are excited and ready to welcome the first personal use cannabis customers in the great state of New Jersey on April 21st.”

Nationally, Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 95 dispensaries and 12 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano offers a wide range of premium cannabis products sold at its Zen Leaf New Jersey locations, including concentrates, edibles, vaporizers and flower. Customers may pre-order online at www.zenleafdispensaries.com for same day, in-store pick up, and the Company also offers home delivery for medical cannabis patients.

In conjunction with the launch of personal use cannabis sales, business hours at Zen Leaf’s Elizabeth and Lawrence Township locations will be Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., and 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, with the first and last hour of business reserved exclusively for medical cannabis patients. Business hours for medical cannabis patients visiting the Company’s Zen Leaf Neptune Township dispensary are Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., and 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Guentzel scored his 36th and 37th goals and Crosby his 29th as the Penguins extended the longest active postseason streak among teams in major North American professional sports. Danton Heinen equaled a career high with his 16th goal, while Kris Letang and Brock McGinn also sco