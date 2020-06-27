Designer Vera Wang shows off her youthful figure in a sports bra on her 71st birthday

Vera Wang celebrated her 71st birthday on Saturday with a fun Instagram post. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Designer Vera Wang celebrated her 71st birthday with photos of her jaw-dropping figure.

On Friday, Wang, whose clothing has been worn by everyone from Ashley Graham to Kim Kardashian and former first daughter Barbara Bush, marked her birthday — and Pride Month — by posting three Instagram photos. In them, she wore a black sports bra, green leggings and a pair of aviator sunglasses, her black hair cascading down her waist. “PRIDE Workout,” wrote Wang, while showing off her multi-colored manicure.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even as a former competitive figure skater, Wang has voiced her distaste for working out. In May, Harper’s Bazaar ran a photo of the designer, who is famous for her wedding gowns, sitting on a treadmill wearing white stilettos. The image, she told the magazine, “depicts my personal conflict between loving athleisure clothing but dreading the treadmill!”





That month, when an Instagram fan asked Wang for the secret to her tight abs, she answered, "Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun,” according to Insider.

Lately, the designer has been tweeting about important events — she honored George Floyd, who died in police custody in May with the Twitter hashtag #RIPGeorgeFloyd and the message, “You changed the world. Peace. Justice. Respect.”

And Wang celebrated the June 5 birthday of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in Kentucky, by tweeting, “Breonna was a frontline medical worker. She was shot by police eight times in her home. They had the wrong address. No one has been charged. You can support her family here” attaching a GoFundMe page.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: