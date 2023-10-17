Vera Wang Interviews Couples for New Zales Campaign: 'Love Comes in Different Forms and Stages'

“It was just so authentic,” the bridal designer says of collaborating with real-life couples for the new Vera Wang LOVE collection campaign

Photos courtesy of Zales Vera Wang for Zales LOVE Collection

Vera Wang and weddings go hand-in-hand, so it’s no surprise that the designer is a bit of an expert when it comes to celebrating love.

As part of her latest campaign with Zales for the Vera Wang LOVE Collection, Wang, 74, tells PEOPLE she was inspired by the love stories of real-life couples.

“We interviewed probably 30 couples for this,” the designer says of the new “When You Know You Know” campaign, which highlights a diverse grouping of relationships.

“It was just so authentic,” she says of the interviews, adding that “every story was phenomenal.”

She continues, “It was a very eye-opening kind of thing. You just felt a connection and a thrill and a happiness that all these different people have their own stories. And no two stories are the same. It's insane.”

Related: Vera Wang Reveals the One Wedding Trend That Comes with a ‘Bigger Freedom’ for Brides (Exclusive)

Courtesy of Zales Vera Wang and Zales' LOVE collection release new campaign, "When You Know You Know"

Wang’s goal with interviewing couples — and she was involved in every step of the process — was to encapsulate what marriage really means.

“It was really about capturing this very human desire to commit, despite everything people go through,” she says, adding that the collection is “about love and it comes in so many different forms and it's so many different stages in one's life.”

Reflecting on what it means to be married, Wang shares, “Marriage is to me, one of the most optimistic things you can do in life. I mean, it really is. It's commitment.”

Courtesy of Zales Vera Wang and Zales LOVE collection Princess cut diamond ring

Related: Vera Wang Reveals the Biggest Mistake Brides Can Make When Buying Their Wedding Dress (Exclusive)

The famous bridal designer describes the collection, which includes engagement rings and wedding bands for men and women, as “very real,” sharing that the idea at the heart of it was to honor commitment in all forms.

Story continues

“To me it was a very honest, authentic and, in a way, charming view of intimacy. I mean, it's a way of looking at how people are — they have different lives or different ages, they've been through different things — and yet they're still ready to make that leap.”

She adds, “It wasn't about only bridal — get beautiful bridal gowns and bouquets and maids of honor and all the other things that come with the wedding that are traditional and yet celebratory. It was really about people and how different we all are, yet how we all aren't so different in the end.”

Courtesy of Zales Vera Wang and Zales LOVE Collection Emerald cut ring

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wang hopes that the designs in the collection offer something for everyone.

“As in my wedding gowns, I like to think that someone can find something there, whatever their own sense of style is — whether it's more minimalist, whether it's cleaner, whether it's a larger center stone, or whether there's no center stone,” she says. “I think that there's a freedom.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.