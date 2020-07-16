Vera Bradley and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Unveil Harry Potter™ + Vera Bradley Collection

Limited-Edition Collaboration Inspired by the Beloved Wizarding World

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products, are excited to introduce a Harry Potter™-inspired capsule collection including backpacks, handbags, travel duffels, accessories, cozy favorites, and more.



The captivating collection features an exclusive Home to Hogwarts™ pattern with nods to the iconic symbols from the Harry Potter™ film series and Vera Bradley’s signature bright, colorful touch. Select pieces are also available in patterns named and styled after each Hogwarts™ house — so whether you aspire to the bravery of Gryffindor, the ambition of Slytherin, the wisdom of Ravenclaw, or the loyalty of Hufflepuff, there’s something for everyone. In true Vera Bradley fashion, the smart styles are not only ultra-versatile and functional, but also feature hidden surprises and pockets full of wonder to bring a little bit of magic to every day.

“So many of our fans grew up with Harry Potter™ the same way they grew up with Vera Bradley. In fact, this was one of the most highly requested collaborations from our customers and associates,” said Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley. “The Harry Potter™ + Vera Bradley collection embodies the imagination, courage, and spirit of adventure that the Harry Potter™ movies are known for, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally bring this collaboration to life.”

The Harry Potter™ + Vera Bradley collection is now available in Vera Bradley Full Line stores, participating Vera Bradley retailers, and on www.verabradley.com . To learn more, follow @verabradley and @harrypotter and join the conversation on social with #HarryPotterXVeraBradley.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

ABOUT WIZARDING WORLD

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.

For today’s growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s20)



CONTACTS

Vera Bradley Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116

Vera Bradley Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)

Mediacontact@verabradley.com

Warner Bros. Consumer Products:

Stephanie Clark

Stephanie.clark@warnerbros.com

