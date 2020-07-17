Vera Bradley Unveiled a ‘Harry Potter’-Inspired Collection With a New Hogwarts Pattern

Photo credit: Vera Bradley

From House Beautiful

Vera Bradley and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have come together to create the capsule collection of our magical dreams. The Harry Potter-inspired line includes a range of bags and accessories that make it easy to incorporate your love of the books and films into your everyday life.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The focal point of the new collection is the exclusive Home to Hogwarts pattern, which incorporates iconic symbols from Harry Potter while not losing the Vera Bradley touch. You’ll notice that the dark blue background is covered with owls, Harry’s glasses, and the Hogwarts house crests. The pattern is whimsical and fun, but it’s also super chic.

You’re going to have a tough time choosing which pieces to order. The collection ranges from $120 to $175, so you can find something within your price point. There are different bag styles, including backpacks, totes, travel duffels, and crossbodies, and accessories, like a travel mug, a notebook, and a bag charm. You can even cozy up in a Home to Hogwarts robe or blanket! We told you this would be a difficult decision. Shop the entire collection here.

Certain pieces from the collection — including the Campus Backpack, Lunch Box, and Zip ID Case — are also available in solid corduroy patterns to represent the Hogwarts houses. So whether you’re a Gryffindor, a Ravenclaw, a Hufflepuff, or a Slytherin, you can rep your crest in style.

“So many of our fans grew up with Harry Potter the same way they grew up with Vera Bradley. In fact, this was one of the most highly requested collaborations from our customers and associates,” Rob Wallstrom, chief executive officer of Vera Bradley, said in a press release. “The Harry Potter + Vera Bradley collection embodies the imagination, courage, and spirit of adventure that the Harry Potter movies are known for, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally bring this collaboration to life.”

Story continues

The Vera Bradley Harry Potter bags and accessories are limited-edition. They’ll only be around while supplies last, so don’t wait to “add to cart.”

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like