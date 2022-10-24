VEON to release Q3 2022 trading update on 3 November 2022

VEON Ltd.

Amsterdam, 24 October 2022 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today confirms that the group will release its trading update, including selected operating and financial results, for the period ended 30 September 2022 at or around 7:00 am CET (6:00 am GMT) on 3 November 2022.

VEON will also host a conference call with senior management at 14:00 CET (13:00 GMT) on the same day, which will be made available through the webcast and over the phone.

To access the event, please use the following Zoom link or dial-ins:

Zoom link

https://veon-global.zoom.us/j/93653122275?pwd=UEI2aWFFVEx2bTBOSktWcVVYVy9qZz09

Meeting ID: 936 5312 2275

Passcode: 160160





Dial-in details

One tap mobile

+31202410288,,93653122275#,,,,*160160# Netherlands

+442039017895,,93653122275#,,,,*160160# United Kingdom

+16465189805,,93653122275#,,,,*160160# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+31 20 241 0288 Netherlands

+44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom

+1 646 518 9805 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 936 5312 2275



Passcode: 160160

Find your local number: https://veon-global.zoom.us/u/asOBjqJ8y

We strongly encourage you to watch the event through the Zoom link, but if you prefer to dial in, then please use the dial-in details.

Disclaimer



This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model, governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Furthermore, elements of this release contain or may contain, “inside information” as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven high-growth markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

Contact information

VEON

Investor Relations

Nik Kershaw

ir@veon.com



