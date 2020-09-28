Veolia to improve its offer for stake in Suez by September 30

A Veolia logo is seen at the Veolia Household Waste Recycling headquarters in Lezennes

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility group Veolia <VIE.PA> said on Monday it would improve its offer to buy the bulk of Engie's <ENGIE.PA> stake in smaller rival Suez <SEVI.PA> by Sept. 30.

Veolia last month offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.37 billion)for a 29.9% stake in Suez owned by Engie, with a view to subsequently taking full control of Suez by buying up more shares.

Engie, which owns almost 32% of Suez, rejected Veolia's initial advance but has said it would consider a higher offer.

Veolia's CEO Antoine Frerot said on Friday that the company would increase its offer to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez and had the capacity to do so.





