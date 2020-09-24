Veolia CEO does not rule out increasing bid price for Suez

Logo of Suez on the company headquarters at La Defense

PARIS (Reuters) - Veolia <VIE.PA> CEO Antoine Frerot said on Thursday he did not rule out increasing the price offered for rival Suez's <SEVI.PA> shares.

"Increasing the bid price is part of the possibilities," Frerot said on BFM Business radio, adding he would meet with Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, board chairman of lead Suez shareholder Engie <ENGIE.PA>, on Thursday.

He also said Suez's move to lodge its French water assets in a Dutch foundation in order to defend against Veolia's bid was crimping Suez shareholders' rights.





(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)