Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste firm Veolia is offering to buy a 29.9% stake in its rival Suez from French gas and power utility Engie for 2.9 billion euros in a bid to create a "world champion of ecological transformation".

If the offer is accepted by Engie, Veolia could formally bid for the rest of Suez, Veolia's CEO Antoine Frérot told journalists on Sunday. He added that Suez's enterprise value, which includes debt, was around 20 billion euros (17.83 billion pounds).

Veolia said its offer for Engie's stake was in cash, at 15.50 euros per share, representing a 50% premium to the Suez share price as of July 30, when Engie said it was reviewing options for the holding.

Engie did not reply to an emailed request for comment.

A deal, which would come in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, would have no negative impact on employment in France, Veolia said.

The company estimated potential operating and purchasing synergies at 500 million euros and also said that it had already worked on some antitrust issues. As part of that work, Veolia said it had identified an acquirer for Suez' French water activities, Meridiam.







