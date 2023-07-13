Venus Williams Wants to Design Clothes That ‘Empower and Make You Feel Good’ (Exclusive)

The Grand Slam tennis champion talks to PEOPLE exclusively about creating her first Wimbledon-inspired apparel for EleVen by Venus Williams and Revolve

Venus Williams’ latest clothing collection from her lifestyle brand EleVen is going to make you feel like a winner.

That was her goal at least when she sat down to design her new apparel inspired by Wimbledon, the iconic tournament in the world of tennis.

"Wimbledon is a very special tournament close to my heart. I’ve always enjoyed my time on the grass court,” says the athlete, 43, who has a historic Wimbledon winning history at the All England Club (five out of her seven Grand Slam single titles – the highest achievement – were earned at the legendary venue alone).

Williams made her debut at the iconic games in 1997 and accomplished her first single win in July 2000. Seven years later, she became the first female tennis player to receive equal play to her male counterpart (who at the time was Roger Federer) for her Wimbledon victory. She returned to the iconic London lawn for the 24th time this summer.

While honoring Wimbledon's legacy, Williams wanted to create her own interpretation of its heritage all-white dress code – but “with an elevated twist,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively.



Her new lineup of skirts, jackets and dresses, sold exclusively at Revolve, feature foil detailing that "represents the shine of winning," as well as leopard-print lace and jacquard, which Williams says "unleashes your inner champion and brings out wild side."

The iridescent set – made up of the holographic Victory tank top ($78) and matching skirt ($88) – is a personal favorite, especially when she's planning on bringing “some shine to the court.”

Function is just as important as looks, and Williams raves about the built-in drawstrings in the racerback top and mini, the shaping shorts in the bottoms that “hug in all the right places” and the fit of the tank that allows ”freedom of movement.”

Plus, Williams certainly understands the importance of a day-to-night look, especially when going from the tennis court to wherever her personal life takes her.

“I understand how busy everyone is and that they need a wardrobe that moves with them and that can easily adapt to whatever their day throws at them,” she tells PEOPLE, noting that if post-celebratory drinks are scheduled after a match, her pieces will fit right in.

Being ahead of the game is something Williams does well in both sports and style. When she gets into designer mode, she loves to look out for up-and-coming trends.

“I love fashion and design so I'm always keeping an eye on catwalk trends to inspire my own creations.”

She’s also a listener and makes sure to answer thoughtful questions like, “What message would resonate with our customers? What is happening in their world, and what do they need to hear right now to continue to pursue their best self?”

Her end goal is “to design pieces that allow you to express your individuality and empower and make you feel good every time you put them on.”

The motto is relevant to the one piece of fashion advice that’s stuck with her: “Stay true to yourself. It’s always fun to explore different sides of yourself through fashion, but at the end of the day you should still feel like yourself.”



