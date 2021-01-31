Venus Williams Swears By This $20 Melatonin Body Lotion To Fall Asleep Every Night

Photo credit: Instagram/venuswilliams

Venus Williams is world-renowned for her career tennis stats, like the all-time leader, male or female, in Grand Slams played with 87 (nbd). She is also the CEO of her own interior design firm and activewear line. It makes you wonder how the athlete, 40, finds the time to take care of her radiant skin. It turns out, Venus is all about products with all-natural ingredients, and has been known to browse Credo Beauty in her spare time, she told Vanity Fair last year. “It’s like we’re speaking the same language,” she said, referencing how transparent Credo is about products' ingredients. “The one thing I can always control is what I’m putting on my body,” she added. “I can win at that one all the time.”

While she used to tune out her mom's advice on full-body moisturizing skincare rituals (more on that below), she’s now recognized the importance of caring for her skin for the future, especially when it comes to SPF. Venus is a huge proponent of piling on the sunscreen during a match, and under her makeup.

To close out the day, Venus doesn't skimp on the self-care. She unwinds with a calming rose oil, a beauty trick from her mother, followed by her go-to melatonin moisturizer, she shared with Harper's Bazaar.

Her go-to cleanser comes from St. Lucia.

Venus has spoken about her commitment to buying local wherever she travels, and that includes beauty and skincare products, too. One of her top picks is made on the gorgeous Caribbean island of St. Lucia: Caribbean Blue Grapeseed Tea Tree Cleansing Milk, she shared with Vogue. It’s great for keeping skin fresh, smooth, and balanced—and tea tree always gives your skin that tingle, which means your pores are getting super clean.

Venus believes in slathering on the SPF.

Earlier in her career, Venus felt her skin was too young and melanin-rich to actually need sunscreen. “I thought, ‘I don’t need it. I am young! I already have built-in SPF,’” she told Vanity Fair in 2020. “Then, as I got older, I started to think, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to turn into a raisin!’”

She changed her tune and now loads it on—in fact, she released her own sunscreen line, an extension of EleVen by Venus Williams, her UPF 50+ sun protective fabric activewear line. Venus loves to use the Unrivaled Sun Serum stick, a convenient, hydrating face sunscreen option, before getting on the court or training outside, or under her everyday makeup.

She’s big on exfoliation.

Clearly, Venus loves her smooth skin, along with indulging in some self-care after a long day of matches. “I love to scrub my body, so I like any body brush or face brush,” Williams said in an interview with Well+Good. Dry brushing can actually be beneficial to your health, too especially if you’re an athlete—it can help with circulation, lymphatic drainage, and reducing inflammation in the connective tissue. Not to mention, it’s a really effective tool for exfoliating a couple of times of week, too.

Her favorite makeup removers are oily skin-friendly.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Venus revealed that she goes for “luxurious” products to cleanse at the end of the day. Because her skin is oily, she splurges on higher-end makeup removers, including Tom Ford Makeup Remover and Dior Hydrating Micellar Water No-Rinse Cleanser.

She owes many of her skincare secrets to her mom.

Venus divulged, in a 2020 Vogue interview, that her full-body approach to skincare comes from her mom, especially with tricks like applying rose oil all over her skin, from the neck down. “I started taking care of my skin because of my mom,” Venus said. “My mom, as long as I can remember, has been taking baths, exfoliating, and rubbing lotion on her body.”

But she didn’t always swear by her mom’s skincare secrets. “I remember when we were kids, we would tease her…but we were wrong. She was right,” Venus admitted. Isn’t it funny how moms are always right when you look back?

She ends every night with melatonin lotion.

Before heading off to bed, Venus works a bit of Asutra Dream the Night Away Melatonin Lotion, scented with what she calls "a little bit lavender and a little bit heaven" (we’re sold) into her skin.

"The first time I tried this, I was on the set and I got so sleepy," Williams told Harper’s Bazaar. "They kept telling me, 'Don't put it on, you're gonna get so sleepy.' And I said, 'Ah, whatever,' because it smelled so good!"

Now that you're familiar with Venus' luxurious (yet practical) self-care regimen, give some of her tips a try. If you have the same attention to product ingredients, you're bound to achieve the same level of glowy, clear skin.

