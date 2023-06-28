Venus Williams Matches Sister Serena's Fun Pink Dip-Dyed Hairstyle – See the Look!

The tennis icon stepped out at the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party wearing the same bright pink hair color design as her younger sister Serena

Venus Williams and Serena Williams are twinning!

Just days after the pregnant tennis pro, 41, was spotted rocking a fun pink dip-dyed hairstyle at a Pink concert, Venus, 43, wore her hair with the same pink tips to attend the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party on Tuesday.

She showcased the colorful hairstyle by wearing a black spaghetti strap dress with white accents.

While the bright color is a perfect fit for summer, Venus has previously shared that she often turns to her younger sister for inspiration both on and off the court.

"I think we're each other's hero," she told PEOPLE in a November 2021 interview. "I know that I'm the oldest sister so it's different, but she's in the sense that she's my younger sister and she's the only one [of my siblings] younger than me. So she's the only one that I have to like 'take care of.' "

Crediting Serena as a reason for her many accomplishments, she added, "So she's my everything in that sense. And she's the best younger sister you could ever have. She's so protective. And I learned so much from her on, off the court and I couldn't have been the person that I am or won any titles really without cause I watched her."

As far as her sister's best quality, Venus shared with Harper's Bazaar in March 2022 that she's always admired her fearlessness.



"Usually in one family there’s one good player, and then the other one is not that great. And I think people told Serena she wouldn’t be great," she said. "The fearlessness with which she approached the game was something I’ve always really admired. She doesn’t accept second. She explicitly told me herself that she plays for first place.”

Serena showed the same love for her sister in a December TikTok in which she took fans through a tour of her trophy collection that she sweetly referred to as her "hall-of-fame." The video showcased Serena giving a close look at one of Venus' Wimbledon trophies, a U.S. Open trophy, and an award from the 1998 IGA Tennis Classic.

Praising her sister, she added: "That is for the record books. That's so cool. And she's still going y'all."





