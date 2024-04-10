Venus Williams Announces New Health and Wellness Book: ‘Goal is to Share the Tips and Tricks that Helped Me’ (Exclusive)

'STRIVE,’ a new book on wellness will be released this fall

Victor Boyko/Getty

Venus Williams is sharing her knowledge of health and wellness.

The tennis pro, 43, announced exclusively with PEOPLE that she will be releasing her new book called STRIVE, which aims to help readers achieve the lifestyle they want by implementing a set of principles in their lives.

“As an athlete, I know the perseverance and consistency it takes to accomplish your goals and get true results. With STRIVE, my goal is to share the tips and tricks that helped me in my own personal wellness and nutrition journey,” Williams said, in a press release.

“These are the tools that kept me from burning out on a lifestyle that I wanted and believed in, a lifestyle that helped me feel confident, powerful and capable,” she added.

Amistad The cover of William's new book, 'STRIVE: 8 Essential Strategies for Living Your Best Life.'

Related: Venus Williams Opens Up About the Confidence She's Found Playing Sports: 'There's No Feeling Like It' (Exclusive)

In the book, the professional athlete will highlight the eight essential tenets that have been helpful in her life —“Observe, Appreciate, Balance, Enrich, Soothe, Believe, Inspire and Strive” — and provide ways for readers to apply those words to different aspects of their lives including, diet, activities, their environment and even themselves.

In addition, Williams will share personal anecdotes that, according to the publisher, will serve as an “extension” for her message of “self-empowerment, resilience and the pursuit of one’s best self.”

Related: Venus Williams Hopes Her Fashion Collab with CorePower Yoga Inspires You: 'Confidence Is Everything' (Exclusive)

In recent years, Williams has branched out in the health and wellness entrepreneurship space, adding Happy Viking, a plant-based protein company, to her list of business endeavors in addition to her other ventures V Starr and Palazzo.

“Venus invites readers to experience her own tried and true strategies for body empowerment and emotional empowerment as well,” HarperVia, Amistad and HarperCollins Español Deputy Publisher Tara Parsons said in a statement.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The book will be published with Amistad, a imprint of Harper Collins which "aims to educate, entertain, and empower readers interested in the past, present and future of Black people throughout the diaspora," according to the publisher's website.

This is Williams' second book with Harper Collins, following her 2010 book Come to Win.

STRIVE will be released on Sept. 10, 2024.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.