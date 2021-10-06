Venus In Sagittarius Means It’s Time To Fall In Love — With Yourself

First, Mercury retrograde came for our relationships. Then, the new moon in Libra asked us to find balance in our partnerships. And now, on October 7, another astrological transit is here to change up our love lives. Venus, the Planet of Love and Affection, is moving on from intense, brooding Scorpio to adventurous Sagittarius, meaning that our relationships are going to take on a lighter, more playful vibe until November 5.

Sagittarius is a fun, fiery placement for Venus, says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, and after the intensity of Venus in Scorpio, this transit is a welcome change. The way we approach love (whether we’re in committed relationships or playing the field) will be more carefree and lighthearted. This energy might just be what we need to breathe new life into our partnerships or take cuffing season to the next level.

Almost immediately after entering Venus, Montúfar says the planet will conjunct the south node of the moon, which means one thing: changes are coming. “The romantic relationships that are past their due date will suddenly end,” she warns. “Certain people who are meant to meet and be together will run into each other and connect.” If you feel called to end a lackluster relationship or aren’t sure if you want to go on a first date with a stranger you met on Hinge, let your gut decide for you. Whatever feels right during this time will most likely be the fated move you’re meant to make.

Besides playing with destiny, Venus in Sagittarius could be the spark needed to bring the fireworks back into your love life. “Sagittarius’s mantra is ‘more is more’ so if you are dating or on the apps, you may notice an influx of potential partners and suitors,” says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. “Sagittarius likes to try new things, so if you have always dated the finance bro type, see what going out with a musician is like.” We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again — now’s the time to be adventurous in your dating endeavours. After all, you never know what could be out there for you.

And remember — more is more doesn’t mean there’s an excuse to ghost. “Sagittarius is a mutable fire sign, so it has a reputation for being a little flaky,” Murphy says. “Close out text threads or DMs that you know aren’t going anywhere — be direct, honest, compassionate and clear.” Although this requires a bit more effort, it’s far better than the shadow side of Sagittarius coming back to bite you. Being open and honest here is key.

For those who are coupled up, channel the adventurous aura of Sagittarius and head out for a weekend getaway or plan a lavish date with your partner. Try new things, see new places, and share more meaningful experiences — it could just lead to a revival of the honeymoon stage.

Although there are plenty of suitors out there, now might not be the best time for those who are single to settle down. “Serious-minded lovers may find this hard to deal with along with those who a looking for a stable commitment,” says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. “Emotional drama, possessiveness and heavy emotions do not go over very well with Venus in this sign.” Instead of using Sag’s energy to plan romantic dates or other romantic outings, use it to go out and let loose with your friends. You never know who you might meet!

Sagittarius’s carefree energy could have you babbling more than usual, though, so think before you speak. “We can accidentally put our foot in our mouths and say inappropriate or hurtful words by accident,” Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guiide and The Astrology Dec, says of this transit. This will become even more true when Venus and Neptune form a square on October 26, making “communication extra confusing and nonsensical,” according to Stardust. “The truth may be hard to find, which will heighten our paranoias and anxieties.”

Overall, we’re in for an adventurous month. Use this time wisely by letting yourself be more carefree and easygoing — it’s been a tough year, so it’s the least you can do for yourself. We’ll leave you with one last piece of advice: “Use this Venus in Sag transit to get curious about what makes you feel enthusiastic about life and time with yourself,” Murphy says. “Falling in love with yourself is the greatest adventure of all.”

