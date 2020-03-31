Venus Retrograde: 5 Things Aries Should Never Do During This Time (And 3 That Are Totally Fine)

Venus retrograde in Gemini is coming this spring (May 13 to June 25, 2020). While Mercury retrograde happens about three times per year, Venus retrograde happens only once every 18 months. Because this cosmic occurrence is rare (and lasts for 40 days and 40 nights!), it can pack quite a punch. Here, we'll explain.

First, what is Venus retrograde?

During Venus retrograde, the planet of love appears to be moving backward through the sky—hitting the same small section of the zodiac three times (moving forward, then backward then, forward again). This means that all of our Venusian ideals—love, money, aesthetics—are meant to be thoughtfully considered and reconsidered at this time. Put simply: all that good Venus stuff doesn’t function like it usually does, so we have to work extra hard and ruminate.

Because Venus’ orbit is cyclical and regular (and when viewed from earth, makes the shape of a rose!), Venus retrogrades occur in the same parts of the zodiac every eight years. The last time Venus was retrograde in Gemini was May 15 to June 27, 2012 and similar themes are bound to repeat themselves.

What does Venus retrograde mean for Aries?

Aries is ruled by action planet Mars. While Venus brings us together, Mars tears us apart. Unlike the two Venus-ruled signs (Taurus and Libra), Aries don’t have to worry about Venus retrogrades hitting them in a particularly “in your face” way (except when the retrograde is in Aries, but that’s a different story…and luckily won’t happen again until 2025!). But what Venus retrograde does affect for Aries is:

1. Values—both monetary and ethical

2. Committed relationships

Venus rules the part of Aries’ birth charts that represent these topics. Keeping that in mind.

Things Aries Should Never Do During Venus Retrograde

1. Go without a budget

Unexpected financial windfalls (and upswings!) are very possible during Venus retrograde for Aries. This is not the time to throw caution to the wind or sneeze while pulling cash from the ATM. Instead, this is a great opportunity to build up a savings account, pay off debts or refinance a loan. Anything that needs attention in the financial sector makes itself very clear during this time.

2. Buy designer or luxury items

Money is a major concern for Aries during Venus retrograde, so you may also have a harder time accessing your sense of aesthetics and discerning whether something is actually as long-term stylish as you think. If a cute designer purse or leather jacket catches your eye, it’s best to wait until the retrograde has passed to make the purchase. If it’s worth it, it will show up again (and probably go on sale).

3. Commit to a new relationship

Venus retrogrades are investigations. If Aries meet someone and it feels too good to be true, chances are there’s some missing information. Sure, Aries can definitely have fun with a new sweetheart, but you shouldn’t fully commit until the retrograde is over. Surviving the retrograde means the relationship can survive pretty much anything.

4. Date Someone from the Archives

Venus retrogrades tend to leave us feeling nostalgic and wanting to connect with people from the past. And for Aries, it’s very likely that a serious ex will resurface. Sometimes a blast from the past is just chaos and shouldn’t be taken as a sign. Aries shouldn’t engage with a former lover unless the connection is really worth a second chance. Trust your gut.

5. Fad diets, juice cleanses or restrictive meal plans

Venus rules the part of Aries’ chart that represents your values, including food! Trying a juice cleanse or going all-in on a Whole30 may backfire during Venus retrograde. Instead of doing whatever’s trending on Instagram, Aries should spend time making your favorite meals and taking a closer look at your current eating habits to make sure you're getting what you need.





Things Aries *Should* Do During Venus Retrograde

If all of the above are avoided (or at least approached with some healthy discretion), there are some positive things you can do during a Venus retrograde.

1. Redefine roles within a committed relationship

Because Aries especially need to focus on committed relationships during Venus retrograde, it’s important to be open with your partner about changing needs. If your partner suddenly has a much heavier workload, Aries may need to take on more responsibilities around the house. Or if your partner needs to prioritize rest, Aries may need to make fewer social commitments. Because Venus moves in a predictable, regular cycle, these same challenges come up every eight years and will appear again if the relationship is in it for the long haul.

2. Take a new job

As mentioned above, finances should be kept under close observation for Aries while Venus is moves backward. And, though you shouldn’t start a romantic relationship, a new job or side hustle is totally fine. Freelance work especially is ideal as the workflow can be recalibrated and the contract can be renegotiated when the retrograde has passed.

3. Write about or create art inspired by past relationships

Emotions are always high during Venus retrograde and as previously mentioned, it’s likely that some exes will slide into the DM’s. It’s important for Aries to process past relationships during this time (for themselves and not necessarily with their former partner). Try journaling, composing your rage into a song or painting an angry seascape about it. Who knows, the resulting masterpiece could be the next Jagged Little Pill.

Jaime Wright is an astrologer based in New York. You can follow her on Instagram , @jaimeallycewright, or subscribe to her newsletter.

