Venus In Pisces Is Great News For Your Love Life

If there was ever a time to be lucky in love, it’d be now. Venus, the Planet of Love and Affection, is entering its all-time favorite sign, Pisces, on April 5. This dreamy duo will have us feeling more sensitive and creative, and our romantic lives will be getting a majorly positive cosmic push.

“Now is the time to embrace romance, love, fantasy, creativity, and dreams,” says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. During this time, she says that, “giving to others comes much easier and our desire to focus on meaningful bonds will be powerful.”

The vibes here are immaculate, if we do say so ourselves. Iva Naskova, astrologer at Nebula, even says that “the world is becoming a better place with Venus in Pisces.” This transit is all about love, forgiveness, and understanding. “Under this influence, we’ll learn to see all the colors of the rainbow and remember to be more tolerant,” Naskova says.

“We all have a chance to experience more magic and miracles in our relationships, finances, and sense of self-worth and belonging,” says Madi Murphy, co-founder of the CosmicRx. “Venus in Pisces feels like the energy of falling in love on vacation — everything can feel extra charmed and magical, but we also have to ask ourselves: Am I really in love with this person or is it just the sunshine, palm trees, and frozen rosé talking?” Murphy says that while this transit can be beautiful and healing, we must practice discernment and energy protection.

Although Venus enters Pisces every year, 2022’s transit is going to be super powerful thanks to some harmonious connections with other planets. “During its stay in Pisces, Venus will be forming positive connections to many planets, including Uranus, Saturn, and most importantly, Jupiter and Neptune,” says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. “From April 22 to April 30, Venus will be very close to Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces. This triple combination of the planets [is] expected to bring some of the best days of the entire year for love and romance.”

Story continues

But, be a little wary. “We must also remember that since Pisces is co-ruled by Neptune, Venus in Pisces can also mean putting on rose-colored glasses and failing to judge a situation for what it really is,” says Hale. “Love can be grand, but we must also pay attention to warning signs that tell us if the person we are interested in is not all in the relationship.” Although we love love, there’s always room to be sensible and cautious. Go with what your heart is telling you this month, but don’t ignore your mind.

And although Venus is the Planet of Love, it’s not just about romance. “All relationships get a glow up during this transit as we get a chance to take one step closer to unity,” Murphy says. “Pisces is known for dissolving walls and any distance we may have felt with people.” Call a friend you haven’t seen in a while to go for a walk, get a drink, or just have a catch-up over FaceTime. This transit is the perfect push to getting back in the swing of things with the people you care for the most.

Mark your calendars for April 30, when Venus will be exactly next to lucky Jupiter under the new moon solar eclipse in Taurus. “This makes this eclipse a magical portal that will birth new things that will develop over the next six months,” says Montúfar. “This date is not only good for love, its positive vibes will boost abundance for us in many different ways.” You heard her — get out that manifesting journal, take risks, and don’t be afraid to go for what you want.

Overall, Venus in Pisces is going to give us a wonderfully positive month — just in time to propel us into spring.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Here

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here

What 2022 Means In Numerology