Venus Is Entering Gemini. Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Lisa Stardust
·4 min read
venus in gemini 2021
venus in gemini 2021

Getty Images

Romantic Venus will be in airy and communicative Gemini from May 8th to June 2nd. During this time, you can expect to come to major clarity in love, relationships, and how you interact with others. The only downside is that you'll overthink your emotions instead of feeling them. Find the sweet spot in between your heart and mind to relish in love.

Below is your Venus in Gemini horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Instead of playing mind games with people you care about, try being direct. This will ensure that you can create a trustful atmosphere in which you can thrive in love. Don't resort to childish or manipulative tactics to get your way. Be cognizant of your partner's feelings to ensure happiness.

Taurus

You are the strong and silent type when dating. However, these days, you are wanting to chat with your crush or significant other more than usual. You will be drawn to people who communicate with you 24/7 and share their opinions with you through endless text conversations.

Gemini

Everyone has their eye on you due to your newly found popularity. The flip side to being known by your peers is that you will get the evil eye often or spoken about, as people are jealous of your fabulousness. Avoid the drama by focusing on yourself only, not others.

Cancer

You don't have to sacrifice any part of yourself to be in a friendship or relationship. If you are wanting to give to a partnership, try to make sure that you're on request footing and not giving more to your partner. This will ensure that everything is 50/50, not 30/70.

Leo

You're jumping into situations without thinking about what it entails. But, hey, nothing is new. Before starting or revisiting a friendship, try to see the person you are investing time in with a clear lens and perspective. Then, you will be able to make informed decisions in relationships and love.

Virgo

This is your time to shine. Asserting your needs and attaining confidence will boost your relationship to new heights—especially the one that you have with yourself. Don't be afraid to change the way you feel about a situationship or your partner. You are entitled to alter your feels based on their actions. Take your power back in the relationship.

Libra

You're yearning for adventure in romance, which means you'll feel inspired to hit the road on a trip with your boo. Your heart will reach new heights and depths by sharing brand new experiences with your partner. Excitement is in the air. Stop overthinking and live fully in your partnership.

Scorpio

In true Scorpio form, you are yearning for closeness, instead of casual encounters with others. This means that you're diving deep into the well of emotions and not taking a breath for air. Have fun falling into the rabbit hole and rapture of love. See you in a few weeks!

Sagittarius

Striking a balance with others can be hard, mostly because you're not known to be a peacemaker and always needing to make your views known. Rather than trying to sway others to your perspective and fight for your sentiments to be known, try compromising to find a compassionate middle ground.

Capricorn

Rather than taking a leap of faith, you're opting for practical and realistic connections. The caveat is that romance isn't an emotion that is easy to understand. Instead of overthinking with your head, lead with your heart and emotions. What makes sense to you may not be what you expected.

Aquarius

You are in love with love. While this sentiment is super unlike you (being a critical air sign), it's time for you to open your heart or keep on connecting with your special someone. You will be glad that you let yourself take a leap and gamble on tender emotions.

Pisces

You may be guarded as to who you share your emotions and heart with. Keep in mind that you don't have to extend yourself to everyone, only to select members of your inner circle. This will allow you to trust more people without worrying about the outcome of opening up.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors can't close vs. Clippers despite gutsy performances

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Sidney Crosby continues to dominate Flyers, enters wrestling match with Travis Konecny

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Mitch Moreland's 2-run homer leads A's past Blue Jays

    Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks

    Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

  • Manchester City ousts PSG to reach first Champions League final

    Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

  • 'We're the best worst team of all time': Fred VanVleet jokes after loss to Clippers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

  • India's top cricket league suspends play as COVID-19 crisis engulfs nation

    The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA playoff tracker: The top seed in the East slipping away from Nets, Bucks

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Make it a Mother's Day to remember with these 8 gifts for any fitness-obsessed mom

    Celebrate the woman who does it all while keeping physical health a priority.

  • Umpire Angel Hernandez makes wrong call because he was 'basically blinded by the outfield scoreboard' in KC

    Hernandez incorrectly guessed that a fly ball had been caught by Cleveland in the third inning. And his call led to a lot of confusion on the basepaths.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Case for adding Brandon Belt

    Brandon Belt had a monster effort in a double header at Coors. Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at the veteran and more from Tuesday's action.

  • Arsenal's 25-year run in European competition on the line

    So much for Arsenal being one of the elite soccer clubs in Europe. Three weeks after being among the instigators of the controversially closed-off and ultimately ill-fated Super League, the English team is facing the ignominy of being shut out of continental competition for the first time in 25 years. A failure to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Villarreal in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday would end Arsenal’s quarter-century run of participating in either the Champions League or UEFA’s secondary club competitions. Such a degrading of status would be ironic, considering the planned Super League — devised and then aborted within a chaotic 48-hour period last month — would have positioned Arsenal as one of 12 elite teams in the European game. The significance of the match against Villarreal, likely to be played against the backdrop of more fan protests against Arsenal’s American ownership for its involvement in the Super League project, isn’t lost on Mikel Arteta. “It is a big moment,” the Arsenal manager said. “Not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months, and for all the instability that we have been hit with for many different reasons. “I think it will be really important, and a big step forward, if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy.” It’s not just Arteta’s future that could be on the line on Thursday. Arsenal’s ability to attract players for next season, and to retain the services of its own best players, might hinge on winning the Europa League and gaining the bonus prize of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Otherwise, it’s out of Europe, a situation Arsenal hasn’t been in since the 1995-96 season — a year that fell between the storied managerial eras of George Graham and Arsene Wenger. For Arteta, that would be unacceptable. “But it’s the reality,” he said. “It’s not what we want, obviously, but there are a lot of things that have happened in that period for many reasons. “One is the level has been raised to a standard that is unprecedented in the (Premier League) and we are not the only club that has been out of that. But obviously no one accepts that situation and we want to change it straightaway. This season, we have the opportunity to do that.” Arteta delivered the FA Cup to Arsenal in August, at the end of his first season at the club, but his position would be uncertain should his team be eliminated by Villarreal, which — adding to the weight of the occasion — is coached by Unai Emery. Emery is a Spaniard who replaced Wenger at Arsenal in May 2018, following the Frenchman’s nearly 22 years in the job. He lasted only 18 months. Arteta said the success of this season will now be determined by winning the Europa League or not. “It will be judged like this,” he said. “How good or bad job you are doing is judged by many factors by different people. Externally, it’s only when you win or lose. That is the defining moment.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Only home fans allowed for final 2 rounds in Premier League

    LONDON — Only home fans will be allowed into games when the Premier League welcomes back spectators to stadiums for the final two rounds of the season. Supporters will return in a reduced capacity from May 17, subject to the British government easing lockdown restrictions as planned, and the Premier League has rearranged its schedule to ensure each of its 20 teams plays at least one game at home in front of fans. The league said away supporters would not get tickets for those matches “due to varying operational challenges” and to maximize the opportunity for home fans to attend. “This marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season,” the league said in a statement. The next-to-last round of games will take place on May 18-19. The final round is on May 23. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press