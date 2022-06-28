Venus eclipsed at Wimbledon as Swiatek wins 36th match on the trot

Top seed Iga Swiatek registered her 36th consecutive win on Tuesday to move into the second round at Wimbledon and move past Venus Williams' exploits at the start of the century.

The world number one beat Jana Fett from Croatia 6-0, 6-3 to eclipse Williams' feats between June and October in 2000.

During that run, Williams claimed titles at Wimbledon, Stanford, San Diego, New Haven and the US Open.

In surpassing the older of the two Williams sisters, Swiatek has hoisted trophies from the tournaments in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart.

She also triumphed at the Italian Open and the French Open.

At the outset of win number 36, Fett barely featured during a first set in which Swiatek swatted her aside as if an irritant.

But Fett, who had emerged from the qualifying tournament, dug in and broke Swiatek's service early in the second set.

While leading 3-1, the 25-year-old squandered five opportunities to take Swiatek's service for a second time for a 4-1 advantage.

Hold

But Swiatek managed to hold on to reduce Fett's lead to 3-2.

And the world number 252 cracked when serving to go 4-2 ahead.

From 3-3, Swiatek ramped up the power and raced through the next three games to take the set and the match after 75 minutes.

"I lost my focus at the start of the second set," said Swiatek."And Jana used that well."

The 21-year-old Pole will next play Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove after she defeated the 20-year-old Briton Sonay Kartal in three sets.

If Swiatek prevails in that match on Thursday, she will surpass Monica Seles's 36-match winning streak from 1990 and draw level with Martina Hingis who opened the 1997 season with 37 successive victories.

Swiatek maintained she was taking nothing fot granted.

"I'm figuring out how to play on it," she added following her first competitive venture onto grass this season.

"We'll see how I do but it's tricky. I feel like I've only played on grass for 12 weeks of my entire life," she added.

"But I love the atmosphere and the history at Wimbledon and that's really motivating me to do well."

The French number one Alizé Cornet moved into the second round following a straight sets victory over the 27th seed Daria Kasatkina from Kazakhstan.

Cornet, 32, saved a set point in the second set before wrapping up the match in the second set tiebreak when Kasatkina slapped a forehand drive into the net.

Cornet also boasted a slice of history as a result of her match. She equalled Ai Sugiyama's record of playing in 62 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.

Since participating at the 2007 Australian Open, Cornet has competed at every major event held in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.