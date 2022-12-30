Venugopal Dhoot: How a 'loan scam' led to Videocon owner's downfall

Nikhil Inamdar - BBC Business Correspondent, Mumbai
·5 min read
Venugopal Dhoot at his office in 2009 in Mumbai
Venugopal Dhoot's Videocon was among the first to introduce colour TV sets to India

Venugopal Dhoot, one of India's best-known business tycoons, was arrested earlier this week - nearly four years after India's federal investigation agency filed a case of criminal conspiracy and fraud against him.

His detention came on the heels of the arrest of former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak for an alleged fraud where it is claimed that Kochhar sanctioned high-value loans to Dhoot's company in 2009 in exchange for investment in her husband's renewables business.

ICICI is India's third-largest lender and Kochhar, an iconic CEO, was seen as a poster woman for the banking industry.

Kochhar and her husband have denied allegations of quid pro quo, saying the investment from Dhoot's company was a genuine one.

These arrests mark a crucial turning point in a case that has seen its first arrests since the alleged offences were recorded by investigators in January 2019.

According to local media reports, Dhoot, who has been denying the allegations, has offered to turn approver (give evidence).

"This could open a Pandora's box," Arvind Gupta, an ICICI shareholder who blew the whistle on the alleged scam in 2016, told the BBC.

"The investigation is a start in the right direction, but its scope needs to be widened since Kochhar wasn't the only person on the ICICI credit committee that approved the loan," Mr Gupta said.

He added that the complexity of the alleged fraud would require inter-departmental coordination between all of India's investigative agencies to get to the bottom of the case.

The rise of Venugopal Dhoot

Through the 1990s and the early years of the new millennium, Venugopal Dhoot was a ubiquitous presence at industry events, corporate soirees and budget consultations.

He was a darling of business journalists because of his accessibility and willingness to give a quick byte or quote, and his views were much sought after.

Born in an agrarian family that had the licence to distribute Bajaj scooters in Aurangabad city and other parts of the western state of Maharashtra, Dhoot was instrumental in Videocon's spectacular transformation into a consumer goods firm by the 1990s.

The company was among the first to introduce colour television sets in India and gradually expanded into manufacturing other consumer appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners and refrigerators, earning Dhoot the moniker "king" of India's white goods market.

Dhoot seen with products from Videocon
Dhoot was instrumental in Videocon's spectacular transformation into a consumer goods firm by the 1990s

Dhoot came from a small town and struggled with speaking English initially but that didn't come in the way of his building good relationships with politicians and other businessmen.

Until the 1990s, he reaped the benefits of sky-high import duties on global firms, which made it hard for those brands to compete with Videocon, according to Arvind Singhal, chairman of retail consultancy Technopak Advisors.

But an aggressive branding and distribution strategy was also a key reason why it outlasted other homegrown brands in the market for nearly two decades.

"They roped in cricketers and film stars and invested in a pan-India network of distribution and service stores," Mr Singhal says. "They were number one in the market, and then a respectable number two and number three right until 2008-09."

The downfall

It was the combination of intense competition from South Korean brands such as Samsung and LG, and Videocon's unnecessary diversification into "fantasies" such as oil and gas and telecom at a time when they should've been protecting their core turf, that precipitated Dhoot's downfall, Mr Singhal says.

After winning spectrum to launch commercial operations, Videocon Telecommunications was among the companies that saw their licences being cancelled following the 2G spectrum scam - relating to alleged irregularities in the selling of telecom spectrum licences.

It won the licence back in some states, but eventually wound down operations after selling the spectrum to Bharti Airtel.

Dhoot's ambition of metamorphosing into an oil and gas giant didn't materialise either. His insurance business met a similar fate.

By 2012, Videocon was one among a list of other highly indebted firms - including the Essar Group, GVK, GMR, and Reliance ADAG - that Credit Suisse's House of Debt report said posed a "concentration risk" to Indian banks.

The aggregate debt of these 10 groups was equal to 13% of bank loans and 98% of the banking system's net worth.

Dhoot during the launch of the Videocon GSM Mobile Service in Ahmedabad in April 2010
Dhoot was once a ubiquitous presence at industry events, corporate soirees and budget consultations

A review of the situation three years later by Credit Suisse found that that despite attempts by groups like Videocon and GMR to reduce debt through asset sales, their financial stress had "intensified further", with Dhoot's company seeing among the largest increase in debt levels.

By 2018, India's bankruptcy court had initiated insolvency proceedings against Videocon. In under a year, Dhoot was also battling federal investigations into the ICICI Bank loan, for which he is in custody.

The endgame

As a probe begins into the alleged wrongdoings, ICICI Bank remains a resilient force, and barring Kochhar, seems to have put the crisis behind itself and moved on.

But for Dhoot, a comeback to the pole position he once commanded will be a tall order.

His meteoric success, and dramatic downfall, are in many ways no different from a number of other Indian industrialists who through the 2000s diversified through borrowings, says Amit Tandon, founder and managing director of IiAS, an institutional advisory.

"Diffused focus and macro-economic headwinds hit many who either lost their business or are a pale shadow of themselves."

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Latest Stories

  • Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’: Indian Certification Board Advises Changes to Controversial Song

    India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has “advised changes” to Yash Raj Films’ “Pathaan,” the comeback film of superstar Shah Rukh Khan that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Controversy erupted in India on Dec. 12 when the song “Besharam Rang” – literally shameless color – was released. A segment of the song […]

  • Vivienne Westwood has died, aged 81

    The fashion house has confirmed that the designer passed away today, peacefully and surrounded by her family

  • These are the memes that perfectly capture the 'dead' work week you're trapped in right now between Christmas and New Year's

    We've arrived at "dead week" — the seven sluggish yet chaotic days before the end of the year. Here's a roundup of our favorite posts about it.

  • Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19

    POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino Thursday injured over 60 people and killed at least 19 — a number that officials warned would rise after the search for bodies resumes Friday. The blaze, which started around midnight Wednesday, was put out over 12 hours later at 2 p.m. Thursday, said Sek Sokhom, head of Banteay Meanchey province’s information department. He said more than 60 people were injured and the death toll was expected to rise once rescuers are able to ac

  • Despite cancer diagnosis, Raskin says his prognosis is good

    U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, who rose to national prominence through his work on the Jan. 6 committee and as House Democrats twice impeached former President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday he's going through his own personal trial: He's battling cancer. The Democrat representing Maryland's 8th District announced a series of tests found he has diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, but that his prognosis is good. Raskin said he's about to begin four months of treatment and he intends to keep working throughout.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.” Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a perfo

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.