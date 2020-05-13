Venture Atlas CEO Max Maxwell Explains Investing During COVID-19 and Breaks Down the 4 Phases of the Real Estate Cycle

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / For Venture Atlas CEO Max Maxwell, investing in property is the key to building generational wealth and securing one's own financial future. The 35 year old entrepreneur and real estate investor has been active in the business of wholesaling properties since 2016 when his first deal netted him $14,000. Max went from a bank account in the negative to running a multi-million dollar real estate business in less than 2 years.

He attributes his success to being able to identify where the market is in each phase of the real estate cycle: Recovery, Expansion, Hyper-Supply and Recession.

In this video Max explains each phase of the real estate cycle as well as how to invest during each phase.

During the COVID-19 crisis Max continued to pay his staff of 14 and is now slowly re-opening his office to his executive staff. These may be uncertain times but the Venture Atlas CEO is full steam ahead.

To learn more about Max Maxwell and his business follow him on Instagram @therealmaxwell, visit his website or send him an email at info@therealmaxwell.com

