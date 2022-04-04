VENTOUX CCM ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO TRUST ACCOUNT TO EXTEND DEADLINE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.
·9 min read

Also amends Merger Agreement to reduce minimum cash condition to $65 million and extends termination date

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTAQ) (the “Company”) announced today that its sponsors, Ventoux Acquisition Holdings LLC and Chardan International Investments, LLC (the “Sponsors”), timely deposited an aggregate of $1,725,000 (the “Extension Payment”), representing $0.10 per public share, into the Company’s trust account in order to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from March 30, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

The Sponsors loaned the Extension Payment to the Company in exchange for promissory notes in the amount of $1,150,000 and $575,000 to Ventoux Acquisition Holdings LLC and Chardan International Investments, LLC, respectively. The loans under the promissory notes are non-interest bearing and will be repaid upon the consummation of a business combination. The Company’s stockholders are not entitled to vote on or redeem their shares in connection with such extension.

In addition, the Company and Presto have amended the merger agreement to lower the minimum cash condition from $85 million to $65 million and extend the termination date of the merger agreement to August 31, 2022.

As previously announced, on November 10, 2021, the Company entered into a business combination agreement with Presto, a leading provider of restaurant labor productivity technologies, that will result in Presto becoming a publicly listed company upon closing of the business combination.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.

Ventoux is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VTAQ began trading on the Nasdaq on December 23, 2020 following its initial public offering. Its shares of common stock, units, warrants and rights trade under the ticker symbols VTAQ, VTAQU, VTAQW, and VTAQR respectively. VTAQ is co-sponsored by Ventoux Acquisition Holdings and an affiliate of Chardan Capital International.

About Presto

Presto overlays next-gen digital solutions onto the physical world. Presto’s enterprise-grade touch, vision, and voice technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 250,000 systems shipped, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded at M.I.T. in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley, Calif. with customers including many of the top 20 restaurant chains in the U.S.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination involving Ventoux and Presto, Ventoux has filed a registration statement, which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, with the SEC. The proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to stockholders of Ventoux. This press release is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT HAVE BEEN FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PRESTO, VENTOUX, THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION AND RELATED MATTERS. The documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC relating to the proposed business combination (when they are available) can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These documents (when they are available) can also be obtained free of charge from Ventoux upon written request at Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp., 1 East Putnam Avenue, Floor 4, Greenwich, CT 06830.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute a proxy statement or the solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities in respect of the proposed business combination and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Participants in Solicitation

This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any investor or security holder. However, Ventoux, Presto, and certain of their directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination under the rules of the SEC. Information about Ventoux’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of Ventoux’s securities is set forth in filings with the SEC, including Ventoux’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 23, 2022. To the extent that holdings of Ventoux’s securities have changed since the amounts included in Ventoux’s most recent annual report, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the participants will also be included in the proxy statement/prospectus, when it becomes available. When available, these documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services and expectations regarding the proposed business combination between Presto and Ventoux; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed or that will be disclosed in Ventoux’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement or could otherwise cause the transactions contemplated therein to fail to close; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ventoux, Presto, the Company or others following the announcement of the proposed business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Ventoux or Presto; (4) the inability of Presto to satisfy other conditions to closing; (5) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the proposed business combination; (6) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards in connection with and following the consummation of the proposed business combination; (7) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Presto as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, grow its customer base, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (9) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of Presto and the Company (including the effects of the ongoing global supply chain shortage); (10) Presto’s limited operating history and history of net losses; (11) Presto’s customer concentration and reliance on a limited number of key technology providers and payment processors facilitating payments to and by Presto’s customers; (12) costs related to proposed business combination; (13) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (14) the possibility that Presto or the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory, and/or competitive factors; (15) Presto’s estimates of expenses and profitability; (16) the evolution of the markets in which Presto competes; (17) the ability of Presto to implement its strategic initiatives and continue to innovate its existing products; (18) the ability of Presto to adhere to legal requirements with respect to the protection of personal data and privacy laws; (19) cybersecurity risks, data loss and other breaches of Presto’s network security and the disclosure of personal information; and (20) the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Presto’s products or services. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Ventoux and Presto or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Ventoux and Presto, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding Presto’s industry and end markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Contact

Brock Strasbourger
brock@ventouxccm.com
(970) 948-9787


