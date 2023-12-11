Ventnor: Landslip forces residents from homes

About 20 homes have been evacuated on the Isle of Wight following a large landslip.

It happened between Bonchurch Shute and Smugglers Haven, near Ventnor, on the south east coast of the island on Sunday night.

Isle of Wight Council said its officers along with police helped residents leave their homes in Leeson Road.

The road has been closed between Bonchurch Shute and Shanklin and police remain at the scene.

The council said: "The majority of households chose to stay with friends and family, and for those unable to do so, temporary accommodation has been provided."

The authority added it was waiting for daylight to assess the full extent of the landslip and the impact.

