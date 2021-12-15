Ventilator Market Size to Worth Around USD 6.4 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global ventilator market size is projected to be worth around USD 6.4 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2030.

Ottawa, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ventilator market size was estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2020. The rising prevalence of the chronic respiratory diseases among the population is boosting the growth of the global ventilator market. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, occupational lung disease, and pulmonary hypertension are the most common chronic respiratory diseases. The demand for the respiratory monitoring devices including the ventilators surged rapidly in 2020 owing to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus across the globe.



Get the Report Sample Copy for more understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1405

According to the WHO, around 4.7 million patients were affected by the COVID-19 virus by May 2020. There is an acute shortage of ventilators across the globe. The rising investments by the top market players to expand the production capabilities are expected to drive the growth of the global ventilator market. For instance, in April 2020, Koninklijke Philips raised its production capacity of ventilator for hospital to meet the demand-supply gap of the ventilators.

Ventilator Market Size (USD Billion) and CAGR (%) 2019 to 2025

Name 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Ventilator Market Size 2.3 2.5 2.7 3.0 3.3 3.6 4.0 Ventilator Market CAGR 10.66 % 10.82 % 9.34 % 9.46 % 9.59 % 9.73 % 9.86 %

Regional Snapshot

North America dominated the global ventilator market in 2020. This is attributed to the increased number of ICU admissions in the region. As per the Society of Critical Care Medicine, over 5 million people get admitted to the ICU in US per year. Around 40% to 50% of these ICU admissions requires mechanical ventilation. Therefore, the rising number of admissions to ICU is expected to boost the adoption of the ventilators in the forthcoming years. Increased disposable income, increased adoption of healthcare insurances, and increased healthcare expenditure are the few factors that drives the growth of this region.

Story continues

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. The rising pollution levels owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization is expected to boost the number of respiratory diseases in the region. Further, rising government investments in the development of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure is further expected to increase the adoption of the ventilator across the healthcare units in the region.

View Full Report Information@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ventilator-market

Market Dynamics

Driver

The rising number of ICU admissions is expected to drive the market

The respiratory diseases is rising across the globe owing to various factors such as smoking, pollutions, obesity, and changing lifestyle. According to the University of California, over 2 million patients in Germany is admitted to ICU every year and around 42% of these patients require ventilation. Hence, the rising number of ICU admissions is expected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Ventilator Market Share, By Type, 2020 (%)

Type Segment 2020 (%) Adult 65 % Neonatal 35 %

Restraint

Lack of proper healthcare infrastructure

The lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in the underdeveloped and developing regions coupled with lack of adequate number of ICU units in hospitals may restrict the adoption of the ventilators, which may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Technological advancements in the ventilators

The rising investments in the research and development of the ventilator technologies has resulted in the new product launches with latest features that is expected to foster the market growth in the foreseeable future. For instance, in January 2020, Dragerwerk introduced new ventilators for ICU that supports the accomplishment of daily clinical tasks in the ICU units.

Challenges

Huge gap in the demand and supply

There is a huge gap between the demand and supply of the ventilators across the globe. The time required to fill this gap is huge and hence the potential growth in the revenue is not achieved by the market players.

Ask here for customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1405

Report Highlights

Based on the type, the adult segment dominated the market in 2020. The old age people are vulnerable to various chronic diseases and has increased chances of getting admitted to the ICUs for treatment. Therefore, the rapidly growing geriatric population is a major market driver.According to the United Nations, there were around 382 million old age people, aged 60 years or above, across the globe in 2017 ad this number is expected 2.1 billion by 2050. Hence, the growing geriatric population across the globe is the most prominent driver of this segment.





Based on the interface, the invasive segment dominated the market growth in 2020. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like COPD. According to the WHO, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) caused 3.23 million deaths in 2019 and it is the third leading cause of death across the globe. Thus, the rising incidences of COPD and other respiratory diseases have significantly boosted the adoption of the ventilators in the past few years.





Based on the end user, the specialty clinics segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. The rising preference of the people in adoption of the services of the specialty clinics owing to its conveniences and personalized services is expected to drive the growth of this segment. Moreover, rising disposable income and increased healthcare expenditure has resulted in the increased demand for the specialized and premium services offered by the specialty clinics.





Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Adult

Neonatal

By Interface

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others





By Mode

Combined Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Others

By Mobility

Intensive Care Ventilators

High-end ICU Ventilators

Mid-end ICU Ventilators

Basic ICU Ventilators

Portable/Transportable Ventilators





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1405

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R



