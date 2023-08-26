Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) Just Released Its Half-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.3% to AU$2.66 in the week after its latest interim results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of AU$2.8b coming in 2.4% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of AU$0.10, in line with analyst appraisals. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Ventia Services Group's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$5.66b in 2023. This would be a modest 4.0% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 2.1% to AU$0.21. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$5.55b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.21 in 2023. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small increase to revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of AU$3.26, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Ventia Services Group analyst has a price target of AU$4.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$2.45. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Ventia Services Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 8.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 14% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Ventia Services Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$3.26, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ventia Services Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Ventia Services Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Ventia Services Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

