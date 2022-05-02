Venterra Realty named to the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada!

HOUSTON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Venterra Realty is recognized as a top 50 company on this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada List.

The 2021 survey captured the experience and sentiment of 130,000 Canadian employees, representing a half million individuals employed at over 600 companies, making the Best Workplaces™ in Canada list a significant achievement. Venterra's unique company culture and people-first approach to business has been recognized multiple times by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE, but, given that this was the first time Venterra's Canada team participated in the survey, the recognition is particularly noteworthy.

"We are proud to see Venterra's name on this list among such esteemed and respected companies in Canada. It has been remarkable to see Venterra's Great Place to Work® recognition extend to our Canada offices, after six consecutive years of distinction in the U.S.," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Creating a positive company culture and rewarding work environment is of utmost importance to our leadership, but it is important to note that this recognition is really a function of all of our dedicated team members for truly embracing our Core Values and making Venterra a place where colleagues are valued and enjoy coming to work," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman.

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Story continues

For more information, please contact Great Place to Work® at bestworkplaces@greatplacetowork.ca or visit http://www.greatplacetowork.ca.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca Follow Great Place to Work® on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter and use #BestWorkplacesCA

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 66 communities and more than 19,000 apartment units across 13 major US cities that provide housing to over 38,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed $9.5 billion Cdn in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $5.0 billion Cdn. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Contact:

Allie Foard

Communications Manager & Brand Specialist

Venterramedia@venterraliving.com

SOURCE Venterra Realty

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c4235.html