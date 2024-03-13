Sony and Columbia Pictures unveiled the title of the third installment of its hit Marvel antihero saga “Venom,” as “Venom: The Last Dance” is getting its release date moved up two weeks to Oct. 25.

Tom Hardy will return as Eddie Brock and Venom alongside Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor in undisclosed roles. Kelly Marcel returns as screenwriter for the film and will also make her directorial debut.

More to come…

The post ‘Venom 3’ Gets Its Title, Moves Release Up to October appeared first on TheWrap.