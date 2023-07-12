Venne's Northern Journey pulls into the Station

ST. MARYS/ELK LAKE – Elk Lake artist Lionel Venne’s latest show will be on display in St. Marys, Ontario, until August 26.

“Lionel Venne Northern Journey,” opens July 14 at the St. Marys Station Gallery.

In a telephone interview, Venne expressed gratitude to Jim Giles for bringing word of his work to gallery curator Cameron Porteous.

Born in 1936, Venne recently celebrated his 87th birthday and still paints every day, but due to poor health he will be unable to attend the reception in person.

Throughout the six-week exhibition, the gallery will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Porteous commented in a telephone interview that the exhibition includes five tapestries and about 20 collages and paintings from Venne.

Venne has collections in countries around the world and has worked in many different media.

Porteous, who is also a professional artist, commented that he was very impressed when introduced to Venne's work by Jim Giles who lives in St. Marys (north of London) and is a friend of Venne.

"One of (Venne’s) quotations is that he is very much in love with and respects the northern environment where he lives and he wants to communicate his love of the northern environment," said Porteous.

“His artworks represent his feelings about the northern landscape,” he related from Venne's artist's statement.

The opening will coincide with St. Marys Stonetown Heritage Festival, which will be taking place July 14 to 16.

Porteous said that the streets will be closed so that visitors can take their time viewing all that the festival has to offer including the gallery exhibition.

ELK LAKE CONNECTION

Giles, a retired educator who grew up in Elk Lake, also commented in a telephone interview that Venne hasn't exhibited very much in Southern Ontario, but when people discover his work they recognize the talent and sophistication of his art.

"I think sometimes Lionel is unrecognized but in the future he's going to be recognized. He's going to be rediscovered 20 years from now. He's going to be seen as an artist who painted the north, especially the landscapes of the north, and who captured it in a very different way."

St. Marys Station Gallery has been operating for seven years. Porteous explained that the town council wanted the station to have more of a presence in the town, and be a destination. At the time, Porteous was renting space in the building as a studio for himself. He suggested creating a gallery space and received permission from the town, he said.

"It was so successful they decided to renovate and make a bigger space for us."

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker