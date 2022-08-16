Venn HomeSuite Launches Co-Owned Tourism Real Estate Investment That Taps into Real Estate and Tourism

Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venn HomeSuite, a luxurious commercial and residential space that provides top-notch comfort for tourists and travelers, announced that it would be delving into the real-estate and tourism industry by launching a co-owned real estate investment.

The company aims to provide investment opportunities to new and existing investors who believe in the future of tourism and real estate. Interested investors can purchase up to 30,000,000 shares at an issue price of AUD$0.25 per share to raise AUD$7,440,000. Additionally, all shareholders will rank equally.

The capital from potential investors will be exclusive to land acquisition. Upon acquisition of the land, the management team will obtain the relevant permits to allow the development of service apartments. Hence, a subsequent capital raise will fund the property development and building construction.

This investment will take advantage of the increasing interest in tourism and travel services. According to the Statistics from the Property Market Activity in 2021 of the National Property Information Center (NAPIC) in Malaysia, property prices surged by 21% in 2021. Furthermore, the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB) added that tourism rose after opening up the border and received 134,728 tourists in 2021.

Hence, the demand for quality travel and tourism services by clients has increased exponentially, leading the top comfort provider, Venn HomeSuite, to meet the rising needs of tourists at home and abroad. Therefore, Venn HomeSuite is launching a fractional real estate project and raising funds for it.

To be a part of the investment project, you can apply for shares by completing the valid application form on the company prospectus or online subscription form by going to www.vennhomsuite.com

About Venn HomeSuite

Venn HomeSuite is the next-level pioneer of tourism and real estate. The Malaysian-based company is developing an eco-smart commercial building that combines the comfort and flexibility of homestay lodging and luxury hospitality. Unlike hotels which are less private and more costly, Venn HomeSuite allows you to enjoy the peace your environment has to offer.

Story continues

Founded by Kevin Wong, a leader with over 20 years of experience in the construction and real estate sector,(And also involved in travel agency) the top commercial home seeks to create a relationship between the real estate world and tourism where everyone can access luxury comfort and hospitality in a homestay hotel.

In addition, Venn HomeSuite has a track record of surpassing its set goals as it recorded 94% as the average percentage profit made per project. The company has also made a profit of RM$49.7 Million from its past sales. These figures show that Venn HomeSuite is capable of delivering investors better returns on their investment.

Furthermore, the company ensures that they give back to the community. As a result, the company intends to channel part of its profit from the Venn HomeSuite business unit to the underserved and underprivileged in the immediate environment. These contributions are typically used to acquire daily essentials, groceries and medication needs.

Organizations that have benefited from Venn Group’s CSR( Corporate Social Responsibility) efforts include Be Home for Special Care Penang, Penang Cheshire Home, St. Joseph’s Home and Sima Handicapped Center.

More Development for the Future

After raising the target funds from investors, Venn HomeSuite plans to obtain the necessary development approvals to build assets for tourists and travelers. Additionally, the company aims to tokenize the shares in 2023 after the capital raise is completed.

From 2024 to 2026, Venn HomeSuite will commence the first construction work and renovate and furnish the building. Finally, the certificate of completion compliance (CCC) application and Venn HomeSuite Business Launch will take place at the end of 2026.

CONTACT: Stephen kam enquiries@vennhomesuite.com 6012 489 9719



