Venice Review: Timothée Chalamet Charms in Cannibal Romance Bones and All —But Taylor Russell's Unforgettable

Stephanie Zacharek
·6 min read
BONES AND ALL (2022)
BONES AND ALL (2022)

Taylor Russell (left) and Timothée Chalamet in Bones and All Credit - Yannis Drakoulidis—Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Cannibals are the ultimate drama queens. Forget vegans, the lactose intolerant, those who remain vigilant against gluten: No one has to worry more than a cannibal about where the next meal is coming from. Beyond that, cannibal love poses additional problems. How to broach the subject of this dietary proclivity with someone you’re attracted to? Or is it better to associate only with your kind, to break bread—or whatever—only with those wholly in tune with your needs and impulses?

Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, playing at the 79th Venice Film Festival, pleads sympathy for those who crave human flesh: in the movie’s universe, they’re tragic figures, a little like vampires but not nearly as sexy, people who didn’t ask to be born with such unholy cravings but who must learn to live with them nonetheless. (The movie was adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2016 novel of the same name.) Guadagnino’s film is artful and tender, if occasionally almost too tense and brutal to bear. Watching it—waiting to see where it was going to end up, and finding myself in thrall to one performance in particular—I wondered if this film might haunt me forever. But after it was over, I found I could shake its spell easily. Bones and All is fastidiously romantic. It’s so carefully made, and so lovely to look at, even at its grisliest, that it ends up seeming a little remote, rather than a movie that draws you close. Still, its actors give you something to watch every minute. And Guadagnino—whose last movie was the drab 2018 Suspiria remake—at least keeps this extended metaphor for loneliness and alienation whirring. Whatever else you might say about it, Bones and All is never boring.

And the movie’s first third or so is truly haunting: we meet lonely teenager Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell, the sensational young actor who anchored Trey Edward Shults’ underappreciated 2019 family drama Waves), who’s living somewhere in 1980s Virginia with her father (played, with marrow-deep mournfulness, by André Holland). She’s a loner, but not by choice. A friendly classmate invites her to a sleepover, and though her father, for reasons that later become clear, locks her in her room at night, she sneaks out and makes her way to the girl’s house. As she and her new friend lie huddled side-by-side on the floor, Maren takes the girl’s finger into her mouth down to the knuckle, in a moment that at first looks like tentative sexual exploration. Then she bites down, hard, devouring it almost before she realizes what she’s done.

Read more: The 52 Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2022

Russell and Chalamet find refuge in one another<span class="copyright">Yannis Drakoulidis—Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures—© 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.</span>
Russell and Chalamet find refuge in one anotherYannis Drakoulidis—Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures—© 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It’s a horrifying moment, and it sets the movie buzzing like a restless insect. When Maren’s father finds out what’s happened, he hustles his daughter into the family car, hightailing it to another state. This is the rhythm they’ve settled into over the years, anytime Maren’s uncontrollable urges get the better of her. But one day, Maren wakes up to find her father gone. He has left her a tape, outlining significant events in her life—describing those moments in which he was forced to reckon with her true nature—and explaining that he can’t protect her anymore, that she’ll have to find her own way. To hear Holland’s voice on this tape, resigned to abandon the person he loves more than anyone, is to step squarely into the melancholy heart of this portion of the movie.

Maren’s father has also left behind a wad of cash and her birth certificate, the latter of which gives her clues to the whereabouts of the mother she’s never known. Was her mother like her? She needs to know. And so she strikes out on a middle-American odyssey, during which she learns that there are others like her. The first fellow traveler she meets is Sully, played by an almost too-creepy Mark Rylance, a rickety gent who refers to himself in the third person and speaks in a sinister-soothing Jimmy Stewart drawl. Sully teaches Maren a thing or two, like how to find meals without actually killing people—or at least not directly. The two share a lip-smacking, bloody raw dinner—for easier cleanup, Sully has stripped down to his skivvies. (Bones and All is an almost 100 percent humorless movie, and I believe I was the only person who laughed when Sully wiped his bloody hands, old-man-style, on his saggy white underpants.) But most important, Sully teaches Maren how to recognize others like them. And that’s how she meets the lanky loner who will become her spiritual twin, the reckless, dreamy-eyed Lee (Timothée Chalamet), another lone wolf cannibal who’s been torn away from his family and who makes his way in the world as best he can, feeding on the worst people he can find as a way of assuaging his own guilt and self-loathing.

Read more: Timothée Chalamet Wants You to Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

Chalamet is just about everybody’s darling these days, and in Bones and All, he doesn’t disappoint. His scruffiness is the elfin kind, and he surveys the world from heavy-lidded, appraising eyes. His clothing, often stolen from his victims, includes droopy-cool PJ shirts and jeans torn practically from thigh to ankle—they’re almost like invisible pants, revealing his underfed bones beneath.

Lee and Maren are a perfect match. They learn from each other, and they share their bloody secrets with one another, often accompanied by austere, meticulously plucked guitar notes that dot the movie’s aural landscape like invisible dandelion seed. (The music, tasteful to a fault, is by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.) But even though this romance is supposed to be the movie’s heartbeat, something goes out of the picture when Chalamet shows up, as languidly charming as he is. Because even though he’s the bigger star, it’s Russell who owns the movie. Maren wears her hair in baby bangs that hark back to a childhood innocence she never had the luxury of enjoying. Her face is wholly open to a world that wants nothing to do with her. When I said I found Bones and All surprisingly easy to shake off, I wasn’t being wholly honest with myself: the desolation of Maren’s face in the movie’s early scenes—an expression of loneliness and self-revulsion, overshadowed by an even stronger will to live—is what I’ll remember when I look back on Bones and All. A doomed romance is one thing—we see those all the time. But a doomed love of self is the bigger tragedy, and in this movie, that’s the music and language of Russell’s face.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Canada's Marino out of U.S. Open after third-round loss to Zhang

    NEW YORK — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino has been eliminated from the U.S. Open after a 6-2, 6-4 loss to China's Zhang Shuai in third-round action on Friday. Marino was up 2-1 in the first set before Zhang won the next five games. Zhang broke to love in Game 7 to go up 5-2, then converted her first set point on serve in the deciding game. Zhang continued her winning streak, taking an early break and going up 2-0 in the second set. She held serve the rest of the way and converted her first match poi

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games