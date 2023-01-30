From Venice to Margate: world-conquering artist Sonia Boyce brings her supergroup to the seaside

Claire Armitstead
·8 min read

When Sonia Boyce was at primary school she won a book. “It was the first one that actually belonged to me, rather than just being in the house or from the school library,” she says. The book was Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and she was particularly fascinated by Willy Wonka’s lickable, snozzberry-covered wallpaper, and the square sweets that looked round. It was a lightbulb moment, involving “this conundrum, a perceptual thing that I couldn’t figure out”.

As a young child she had found wallpaper terrifying, she explains. “It definitely fed into my nightmares. I’d wake up convinced that the wallpaper was moving and I actually do believe that there is something about it that is like entering a storybook or a fable, even though it’s this thing that’s meant to sit in the background, quietly, holding a space.” Her parental home in London was papered in the jazzy designs that were popular in the 60s and 70s; her current home has nothing except bookshelves on the walls – not even pictures, she says. She has loads but they’re all stacked up on the floor.

I’m always in charity shops looking at LPs and cassettes. At my regular Brixton shop, they say: ‘Hi – she’s back’

We’re in Margate’s Turner Contemporary where Boyce is restaging Feeling Her Way, her Golden Lion-winning entry to last year’s Venice Biennale. Its echoing white spaces are so far dominated by scaffolding and heavy lifting equipment, apart from one wall covered with blingy gold wallpaper, intricately patterned with geometric shapes.

Thickly swaddled against the biting sea wind, Boyce cuts a diminutive figure with a big sense of humour. Looking up at a large sculpture based on the crystalline structure of iron pyrite (fool’s gold) that is in the process of being suspended from the ceiling, she imagines herself as the wicked witch of the east, from The Wizard of Oz, with just her legs sticking out, she jokes. In terms of her work, there is no doubting her stature: she is not only the first black woman to represent Britain at Venice, but was the first to be collected by the Tate, and to be elected a Royal Academician.

What does this latest achievement mean to her? It has given her the luxury, for the first time in a 40-year career, of developing a long-term vision instead of fitting her art work around art college teaching, she replies. Because her practice is social, and involves assembling groups of people, this time limitation has forced it to become iterative – “working with one group and then going on to work with another. But now I’m actually thinking, OK, what are my five- and 10-year plans? I’ve just never been in that position before, so it has been a really significant shift.”

By the time the Margate show opens, the gold wall will be populated with mementoes – old album covers, posters, cassette cases – accumulated over a five-month period between 2021 and 2022, as part of her long-running “devotional project”. Some were donated, others she collected herself. “I’m always going in and out of charity shops, riffling through LPs and cassettes. I’ve got my regular shop in Brixton. They say, ‘Hi, she’s back.’”

She started the devotional collection in Toxteth in the late 1990s, as a tribute to all the black British female singers that nobody could even name in the home city of the Beatles. In Feeling Her Way, it dovetails with videos of four singers – Jacqui Dankworth, Poppy Ajudha, Sofia Jernberg and Tanita Tikaram – improvising separately and together in London and Sweden under the direction of composer Errollyn Wallen.

The installation, which is arranged over five rooms, carries DNA from the period of its composition, not only in obstacles overcome (Covid restrictions meant that Jernberg had to collaborate from Stockholm), but in the solutions it offers: it was important, says Boyce, to structure it so as to keep the audience flowing through the space in a socially distanced way. In Venice, speaking no Italian, she bonded with a technician who spoke no English but communicated through his love of the Spice Girls. “Every day he would sing a Spice Girls song to me. It was really sweet.”

A Tikaram superfan was one of the donors of the memorabilia that will be dotted around the gold wall. “Thank you – it’s in the catalogue,” says Boyce, directly to my voice recorder, as if addressing the donor. It’s a cheeky moment, but also one that reflects her respect for the role of memorabilia, as a shrine to “the musicians that people loved”. The devotional project as a whole, she says, “is about recognising that music occupies a subterranean realm within our lives. For some reason, we attach very significant moments to certain music. People will tell me really quite intimate things about the role that music played in their life.”

When she showed her installation, Devotional, at the National Portrait Gallery in 2007, one elderly couple confided their children were conceived to Joan Armatrading. “And I’m thinking, OK, maybe too much information, but also thinking: oh, that’s kind of lovely.”

Boyce was born in London to parents who had arrived separately from Barbados, as part of the Windrush generation. When they met, her father was working as a cinema projectionist and her mother was nursing, supplementing her earnings as a seamstress in the East End. They were ambitious for their children, investing their hard-earned money in a piano, and music lessons, which she managed to bunk off undetected until a neighbour spotted her hanging around a local park, much to her mother’s enduring fury. The family’s musical hopes were finally dashed by a humiliating recital by Boyce and her sister, on a Bontempi organ, in their local church.

Her drawing talent was more spontaneous and promising, and she graduated from school in London to Stourbridge College in the West Midlands, emerging to become part of a pioneering wave of black female artists that also included the Turner prize-winning Lubaina Himid. When, aged 25 in 1987, she sold a drawing to the Tate, her course as a star of British art seemed set. But then she moved into a hard-to-collect social practice, with the result that it was only after her selection for Venice was announced that she was picked up for the first time by a commercial gallery.

On the way to the interview, I’m warned that she is tired of being asked about what it means to be the first black British woman to win at Venice. It’s not that she is shy of making political statements: in 2018 she created a public furore by removing John William Waterhouse’s 1896 painting Hylas and the Nymphs from the wall of the Manchester Art Gallery in an attempt to draw attention to museum policy on what is made visible to the public.

Icons … another image from Boyce’s British Pavilion at the Venice Biennale.
Icons … another image from Boyce’s British Pavilion at the Venice Biennale. Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

When I finally do ask her, she quotes a phrase coined by the art historian Kobena Mercer in a 1990 article titled Black Art and the Burden of Representation. “The idea that one stands there as a representative [of a minority] is something that is projected on to me, and it has always been projected on to me, and to many others who are in a similar position, whether it’s a question of gender, or race or sexuality,” she says.

As to whether this is a breakthrough moment for women in general, after a year of high-profile successes, she lets out a big sigh. As a teacher (currently at University of the Arts London) she is only too aware of the disparity between the proportion of female art students and the numbers who manage to make a career of it. “At least from the beginning of the 20th century, 50% of the students at most art schools in this country were female, yet we’re still considered to be doing well if 30% of any shows have women in them.

Related: Another amazing year for female artists. So why are they still stifled and impoverished?

“Things seem to come in cycles and waves. I wish they didn’t. I wish it was much more permanent. I don’t know why it takes so long to just recognise that women have skills, and are creative, and work, or why the question of value becomes such a battleground. If something affects you then it affects you; if something feels valuable, then value it.”

The pyrite-based structures in the show, which include stools for the audience to sit on as they watch the videos, and wall sconces holding the memorabilia, embody this hard-won wisdom in a characteristically life-affirming way. Fool’s gold is “an impostor, an imitation, not quite valued”; but it’s also a glitzy rock star: “Just a little joke I was having with myself,” she says.

  • Sonia Boyce: Feeling Her Way is at Turner Contemporary, Margate, from 4 February to 8 May, and at Leeds Art Gallery from 25 May to 5 November

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night's AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. K

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Sharks trade forward Matt Nieto back to Avalanche

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks sent forward Matt Nieto to Colorado for a second stint with the Avalanche in a four-player trade. Nieto and former first-round defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado in the deal completed Wednesday for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto had eight goals and seven assists in 45 games for San Jose this season and is also a strong penalty killer. After beginning his career with the Sharks in the 2013-14 season, Nieto was clai

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Canada's Frédérique Turgeon, Alexis Guimond ski to bronze medals at Para alpine worlds

    Canada picked up its first two medals of the Para alpine world championships on Wednesday with podium finishes in both the women's and men's standing downhill races in Espot, Spain. Frédérique Turgeon captured bronze in the women's standing race for her first medal since suffering a leg injury in a downhill training crash at the Beijing Paralympics last year. The 23-year-old from Candiac, Que., finished with a time of 56.64 seconds, while Germany's Anna-Maria Rieder won gold (55.35) ahead of Fra