Venice Film Festival: Peter Sarsgaard Wins Best Actor For ‘Memory’ — Follow Live

Refresh for latest…: The 80th Venice Film Festival officially draws to a close this evening with the main awards, including the top prize Golden Lion, soon to be handed out inside the Sala Grande. Scroll down for the winners list.
It’s been a heady 10 days since filmmakers, and a fair bit of talent, from around the world began descending on the Lido. Still, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were never far from top of mind; the event was even bookended by jury president Damien Chazelle sporting a ‘Writers Guild On Strike’ t-shirt on opening day and Jessica Chastain wearing a ‘SAG-AFTRA On Strike’ tee yesterday.
The movies for the most part have delighted. Competition films receiving strong notices included Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things (which got a rousing 10+ minute ovation during the world premiere), Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border, Matteo Garrone’s Io Capitano, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist, David Fincher’s The Killer, Nicolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro. (See all of Deadline’s reviews here).
We’ll find out soon how Chazelle’s panel voted and will be following the closing ceremony and updating winners live below.
VENICE 79
Golden Lion
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize
Silver Lion Best Director
Special Jury Prize
Best Screenplay
Best Actress
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actor
Peter Sarsgaard, Memory
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress
Seydou Sarr, Io Capitano
HORIZONS
Best Film
Explanation For Everything, Gábor Reisz
Best Director
Mika Gustafson, Paradise Is Burning
Special Jury Prize
Una Sterminata Domenica, Alain Parroni
Best Actress
Margarita Rosa De Francisco, El Paraiso
Best Actor
Tergel Bold-Erdene, City of Wind
Best Screenplay
El Paraiso, Enrico Maria Artale
Best Short Film
A Short Trip, Erenik Beqiri
Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film
Love Is A Gun, Lee Hong-Chi
HORIZONS EXTRA
Audience Award
FELICITÀ (HAPPINESS), Micaela Ramazzotti
VENICE CLASSICS
Best Documentary
Thank You Very Much, Alex Braverman
Best Restored Film
OHIKKOSHI (MOVING), Shinji Somai
VENICE IMMERSIVE
Grand Jury Prize
Songs For A Passerby, Celine Daemen
Special Jury Prize
Flow, Adriaan Lokman
Immersive Achievement Prize
Emperor, Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen
