Venice Film Festival: Peter Sarsgaard Wins Best Actor For ‘Memory’ — Follow Live

Refresh for latest…: The 80th Venice Film Festival officially draws to a close this evening with the main awards, including the top prize Golden Lion, soon to be handed out inside the Sala Grande. Scroll down for the winners list.

It’s been a heady 10 days since filmmakers, and a fair bit of talent, from around the world began descending on the Lido. Still, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were never far from top of mind; the event was even bookended by jury president Damien Chazelle sporting a ‘Writers Guild On Strike’ t-shirt on opening day and Jessica Chastain wearing a ‘SAG-AFTRA On Strike’ tee yesterday.

More from Deadline

The movies for the most part have delighted. Competition films receiving strong notices included Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things (which got a rousing 10+ minute ovation during the world premiere), Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border, Matteo Garrone’s Io Capitano, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist, David Fincher’s The Killer, Nicolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro. (See all of Deadline’s reviews here).

We’ll find out soon how Chazelle’s panel voted and will be following the closing ceremony and updating winners live below.

VENICE 79

Golden Lion

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize

Silver Lion Best Director

Special Jury Prize

Best Screenplay

Best Actress

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Actor

Peter Sarsgaard, Memory

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Seydou Sarr, Io Capitano

HORIZONS

Best Film

Explanation For Everything, Gábor Reisz

Best Director

Mika Gustafson, Paradise Is Burning

Special Jury Prize

Una Sterminata Domenica, Alain Parroni

Best Actress

Margarita Rosa De Francisco, El Paraiso

Story continues

Best Actor

Tergel Bold-Erdene, City of Wind

Best Screenplay

El Paraiso, Enrico Maria Artale

Best Short Film

A Short Trip, Erenik Beqiri

Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film

Love Is A Gun, Lee Hong-Chi

HORIZONS EXTRA

Audience Award

FELICITÀ (HAPPINESS), Micaela Ramazzotti

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary

Thank You Very Much, Alex Braverman

Best Restored Film

OHIKKOSHI (MOVING), Shinji Somai

VENICE IMMERSIVE

Grand Jury Prize

Songs For A Passerby, Celine Daemen

Special Jury Prize

Flow, Adriaan Lokman

Immersive Achievement Prize

Emperor, Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.