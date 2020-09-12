Venice film festival 2020 roundup – against all the odds, a triumph

In any normal year this might have seemed a pretty decent Venice. But in 2020, the fact that the Venice film festival happened at all seems nothing less than miraculous. Until the last minute, many wondered whether things would go ahead, but they did – and far more than just adequately. The idea of a major film festival happening live seemed almost unimaginable in the time of Covid-19, but while many festivals went strictly online, and Cannes was cancelled altogether, the Venice team managed to attract an audience to the Lido with a varied and impressive slate of films.

True, there were no A-list American movies at an event that has thrived on them of late, notably sparking an international controversy with last year’s winner, Joker. The big studio films weren’t here; neither were the Americans in general, for travel reasons. Asian visitors were also conspicuous by their scarcity. But overall, the absence of Hollywood made this year’s Mostra a film festival of the traditional sort: a taster menu of world cinema at its most diverse. And the best films were a pleasure to watch under well-organised, efficient conditions that made visitors feel safe and relaxed: masks worn in screenings and within the Casino compound, with only alternate seats in use. Press passes were reduced by a third, so that some usually crowded venues felt eerily desolate. But then, it was also easier than ever to get an espresso.

Things kicked off with the first Italian opener in years, at best a justifiable goodwill gesture for local viewers: The Ties, a clunky family melodrama that was mainly a showcase for some top Italian actors, including Laura Morante and Alba Rohrwacher. Things picked up considerably after that, although I didn’t care for most of the Italian fiction here, except for playwright Emma Dante’s adaptation of her own The Macaluso Sisters, an idiosyncratic, exuberant meditation on siblinghood, time and the idea of home.

Bizarrely, the festival’s absolute hot ticket was a half-hour short – Pedro Almodóvar’s The Human Voice, a free adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s play. A solo Tilda Swinton, as a woman on the phone to her neglectful lover, paces a typically lavish Almodóvar set, but this time it’s part of a deserted sound stage – a Brechtian touch with echoes of performance art. Cramming the intensity and meticulous execution of the director’s features into a mere 30 minutes, this was a sumptuous piece and, given how many recent Swinton performances have been oddball support roles, a rare, relishable opportunity to see her giving a full-blown lead, commandingly and with wry grace.

Overall, it was a terrific actors’ festival. In competition, Vanessa Kirby dazzled twice. Once was in Kornél Mundruczó’s Pieces of a Woman, a solemn, vaguely Cassavetes-ish melodrama in which she plays a woman coping with the aftermath of personal tragedy. Then she was in The World to Come, by Norwegian director Mona Fastvold, about a passionate romance between two married women in a 19th-century farming community. Set in a vividly inhospitable landscape, and driven by voiceover with a distinctive literary ring to it, it pairs Kirby with the equally excellent Katherine Waterston. It also had a superbly original woodwind-laden score by British composer Daniel Blumberg.

This beautifully executed work could well be the Golden Lion contender that wins over the jury, led by Cate Blanchett and including actor Matt Dillon and directors Joanna Hogg and Christian Petzold. Another likely candidate is The Disciple, an austere drama from Chaitanya Tamhane. It’s a raga saga – the story of a young Indian classical musician (Aditya Modak, superbly reserved) on a quest for artistic purity and perfection in a world dominated by razzle-dazzle TV talent shows. Contemplatively paced and intensely mature, it’s one of the Venice films I most want to see again. Another competition highlight was the veteran Andrei Konchalovsky’s Dear Comrades!, a steely, black-and-white account of the 1962 Novocherkassk massacre, in which KGB snipers opened fire on demonstrating factory workers. Some critics suspected a veiled pro-Putin statement somewhere in here; this seemed to me an overingenious reading of a passionate and very human drama, with a terrific lead from Julia Vysotskaya.

Story continues