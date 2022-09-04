Venice Festival: NatGeo Doc Films Acquires Worldwide Rights For ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced the acquisition of worldwide rights to Bobi Wine: The People’s President, following its Venice Festival premiere.

The film, directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp and produced by double Oscar winner John Battsek, follows Ugandan opposition leader, activist and musical star Bobi Wine as he uses his music to fight the regime led by Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country for 35 years and changed the constitution to enable another five-year term.

NatGeo Doc Films will roll out the film at global festivals throughout the rest of the year and release it in theaters in 2023.

Wine said: “My people, the Ugandan people, are familiar with my journey through music, politics, imprisonment and torture, but this film is a microcosm of my country’s larger struggles under an unrelenting dictatorship that has been operating with impunity for decades. I can’t wait for global audiences to see the reality of the situation and question their leaders’ support for this regime.”

Directors Bwayo and Sharp said: “As documentary filmmakers, we are occasionally fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to relate events that can bring about transformation. We believe that this is one of those occasions.”

“At a time when people’s most basic human rights are being threatened around the world, including in the United States, Bobi Wine’s activism on behalf of all Ugandans is hugely inspiring, gripping and necessary. We are honored to help bring this beautiful and important film to the world.”

NatGeo Doc Films previously released the Academy Award, BAFTA and multiple Emmy Award-winning film Free Solo and the Academy Award-nominated film The Cave.

Most recently, in 2021 it released Becoming Cousteau, Fauci, The First Wave, The Rescue and Torn.

