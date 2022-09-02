Venice Buzz Debut ‘Blue Jean’ Sells To The UK For Film Constellation

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off multiple rave reviews last night, we can reveal that Altitude has secured UK and Ireland distribution rights to writer-director Georgia Oakley’s buzzy Venice, Toronto and London Film Festival-bound drama Blue Jean from London and Paris-based Film Constellation.

Starring rising Brit actress Rosy McEwen (Vesper), the debut film will premiere tomorrow [Saturday September 3] in the Venice Days competition, before playing at Toronto and then getting its UK premiere at the London Film Festival where it will compete for the Sutherland Award for Directorial Debut.

The feature is set against the backdrop of late 1980s England with Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government about to pass a law stigmatising gays and lesbians. The climate forces Jean, a PE teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new girl at school catalyses a crisis that will challenge Jean to her core. Earlier this week we debuted first footage.

Pic is produced by Hélène Sifre’s Kleio Films, with backing by BBC Film and the BFI, in association with Great Point Media. It was developed with the support of BBC Film.

Oakley’s shorts have played at SXSW, TriBeCa, New York Film Festival and Galway Film Fleadh. She was selected for Berlinale Talents and iFeatures with Blue Jean and is currently developing her second feature with BBC Film. Alongside this, she is co-adapting a novel by Anna Hope for Paris-based June Films, with the movie to be directed by Clémence Poésy.

Laura Wilson, Head of Acquisitions and Development at Altitude commented: “We are thrilled to be bringing Georgia Oakley’s stunning debut to UK and Irish audiences. Blue Jean is a rare film, simultaneously moving, thought-provoking and entertaining, combining stunning visuals, a smart script and brilliant performances led by star Rosy McEwen. It’s the start of an incredible journey for the film and we are proud to be able to part of it.”

Altitude’s Venice, Toronto and London line-up also includes Laura Poitras’s All The Beauty And The Bloodshed. The UK firm is well known for distributing movies including Moonlight, Minari, I Am Not Your Negro, Les Miserables and The Florida Project, and UK breakouts including Amy, Rocks and Lady Macbeth.

Film Constellation’s current slate includes Cannes winner and TIFF tile Joyland, Cannes UCR Best Actor winner Harka by Lotfy Nathan, Sundance winner Palm Trees And Power Lines, and Samuel Beckett biopic Dance First by James Marsh.

