Venice bus crash: At least 20 killed after coach veers from bridge

A bus with passengers on board fell from an elevated section in Mestre, near Venice - ANDREA BUOSO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

At least 20 people have been killed in a bus crash near Venice, Italian authorities have said.

The bus crashed off an overpass in Mestre, near Venice, and caught fire, Luigi Brugnar, the city’s mayor, said.

It had been carrying tourists to a campground before veering off the road and falling close to railway lines at around 5.45pm GMT (7.45 pm local time).

The cause of the incident is still unclear and rescue workers remain at the scene.

Firefighters at the scene - MARCO SABADIN

“It’s an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless,” Brugnaro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“There are at least 20 dead, but some people are still trapped in the wreckage,” he later told Italian state television channel Rai News24.

Matteo Piantedosi, Italy’s Interior Minister, said: “The aggravating factor was methane and the fire this spread rapidly”.

“I fear that the death toll will rise,” he added.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash.

The bus had been travelling across a bridge linking Italian districts - ANDREA BUOSO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The bus had been travelling across a bridge linking the Mestre and Marghera districts of the northern Italian city.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her “profound condolences”.

“I am in contact with mayor Luigi Brugnaro and (Transport) Matteo Salvini in order to follow the news of this tragedy,” she said in a statement.