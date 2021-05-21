Venice Architecture Biennale 2021 review – a pick’n’mix of conceptual posturing

Oliver Wainwright
·7 min read

A robotic arm twitches above a lumpy landscape of compacted earth, pock-marked with little hollows from which pink tufts of fungus emerge. This is an “ecosystem of empathy and coexistence”, a caption tells us, the fungal flora and mechanical limb living together in perfect harmony. Nearby, bubbling tanks of lurid green algae are apparently busy cultivating an “urban microbiome”, while a cloud of feathery acrylic creatures hover above a mysterious constellation of columns emitting an eerie hum.

Welcome to the Venice Architecture Biennale, pandemic edition, an exhibition as confusing as it is confused. All along the 300-metre length of the main exhibition in the city’s former rope-making factory, and filling every room of the labyrinthine central pavilion in the Giardini nearby, are installations attempting to answer the momentous curatorial question: “How will we live together?” In the current context of the climate emergency, changing family structures, the refugee crisis, political polarisation, the Black Lives Matter movement, and, now, Covid-19, the theme could not be more urgent. Yet very few participants seem willing to even attempt an answer.

“We can no longer wait for politicians to propose a path towards a better future,” declares this year’s curator, Hashim Sarkis, a Lebanese architect and dean of architecture and planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “As politics continue to divide and isolate, we can offer alternative ways of living together through architecture.”

His pitch is compelling, and his manifesto full of good intentions and provocations, which makes the half-baked conceptual posturing on show even more frustrating. In a muddled pick’n’mix of arcane academic research, the show jumps from moon rocks to migration, biotech to bird boxes, showcasing architects’ voracious appetite for tackling territories beyond buildings, with often dubious results.

Scented rocks in a glass case provide a memorial for extinct flowers, while a dripping ceiling is supposed to make us think about the Alps. There is a booming metal box, simulating the sound of cracking icebergs in Antarctica, and a shower of dangling chunks of obsidian, in an allegory for the Anthropocene. But there is very little in the way of concrete spatial proposals addressing how our cities and habitats might be rethought for a more equitable future. Instead, we are offered a series of projects that use global crises as the inspiration for installation art (or what architects like to call “research”), each served up with a generous garnish of inedible word salad.

Patience is occasionally rewarded with a few kernels of wheat amid the chaff. Palestinian-Italian group DAAR present a provocative film about their attempt to recognise the Dheisheh refugee camp as a Unesco world heritage site. Located just south of Bethlehem in the West Bank, the camp was established in 1949 to serve 3,000 people, and is now home to around 15,000, with an active civil society. Exploring the idea of “stateless heritage”, they question who has the right to nominate sites, what such a designation would mean for the refugees’ legal right of return, and how to value the heritage of a culture in exile. Recent events make their decade-long work even more compelling.

In a room nearby, another Bethlehem-based practice, AAU Anastas, present their latest experiment in structural stone vaulting, reviving centuries-old masonry traditions with modern milling techniques. Developed for a new arts centre in Jordan, the interlocking stone jigsaw pieces create an undulating ceiling of different heights, with the arrangement of columns defining a range of spaces below – used as a stage for a passionate performance by the Sonic Liberation Front during the opening.

There are some witty contributions elsewhere, like the satirical Catalogue for the Post-Human by US-based British duo Parsons & Charlesworth, which imagines a future when gig-economy workers are forced to augment themselves to stay competitive. Their intravenous infusion suit, designed to pump a continuous cocktail of nutrients and electrolytes into workers’ veins, is particularly bleak.

This year’s national pavilions are the usual mixed bag, mostly deviating from the theme to show whatever they want, but with some interesting results. For once the US contribution is a triumph. Curated by Chicago-based architects Paul Andersen and Paul Preissner, it charts the ubiquity of timber framing in American construction, from 19th-century warehouses to over 90% of US homes built today. Easy, cheap and infinitely flexible, it is America’s biggest contribution to architecture, yet, the curators argue, it has been entirely overlooked. An elegant series of models are complemented by an enormous climbable structure erected in front of the neoclassical pavilion, providing elevated views across the park.

Wood also looms large in the Finnish contribution next door, which unpicks the fascinating social history of the country’s phenomenally successful Puutalo flat-pack housing system. Established in 1940 to address the Karelian refugee crisis, when some 420,000 people were displaced by war, the factory-built homes became one of the country’s biggest exports, shipped to more than 30 countries, from Israel to Colombia, where many of the distinctive bungalows still stand. Striking documentary photographs show how they have been adapted and personalised over the years.

The Japanese have shipped an everyday wooden house to Venice, too, although, rather than reconstructing it, they have arranged the disassembled pieces around their pavilion, creating a wabi-sabi salvage yard, alongside historical photos of the home’s domestic life over the decades. Italian craftsmen have transformed some of the fragments into pieces of furniture and other structures in the grounds around the pavilion, in a process of poetic upcycling. Given the embodied carbon of new construction, such nimble re-use will be evermore crucial.

The British pavilion, curated by Manijeh Verghese and Madeleine Kessler, tackles the testy topic of privatised public space, with six different practices variously examining the pub, the high street, common land and the gated garden. It’s a worthy topic, but the whimsy of the execution distracts from what could have been a powerful polemic. There are some nice touches in the set-dressing, such as a Ministry for Common Land wallhanging designed like a trade union banner, a spherical pink climbing frame (sadly no climbing), and a couple of Wetherspoon’s carpets framed on the wall. But overall it falls into the usual trap of too many hands, with little of substance behind the fun props.

The biennale is a useful reminder that professional curators exist for a reason, and that architects, for all their other skills, might not be best equipped to do it. So coming to the contribution by the V&A, right at the end of the sprawling Arsenale, is a breath of fresh air, organised with the clarity and confidence of a museum show.

Taking the British mosque as its subject, it features 1:1 reconstructions of parts of three archetypal London mosques, from the former Protestant chapel and synagogue of the Brick Lane mosque, to the Old Kent Road mosque housed in a former pub, to Harrow Central mosque, which used to be in a converted terrace house. Recreated with forensic precision, the stage sets tell a beautiful story of ad-hoc adaptation, documenting a particular moment of grassroots, self-built places of worship, reflecting the humble majority of the 1,800 mosques in Britain, carved out of old shops, cinemas and pubs. Developed by architect and writer Shahed Saleem, and curated by the V&A’s Ella Kilgallon and Christopher Turner, the exhibition includes video interviews, photographs and 3D lidar scans of the mosques, providing a colourful snapshot of the stories behind these often temporary spaces.

It throws much of the rest of the biennale into stark relief. Like the invisible hand of a good editor, you only realise the importance of a judicious curator when it’s not there.

Latest Stories

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Big hits, blunders and loud barns

    The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs always provides some incredible moments, and this year has been no different.

  • Canada's Shapovalov secures spot in Geneva final with win over Cuevas

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov says a heartbreaking loss against Rafael Nadal last week is now paying off.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Low-A minor league team pleads for mercy during Jacob deGrom's rehab start

    Making a bunch of 20-year-olds face a 102 mph fastball is just cruel. And kind of hilarious.

  • Canada secures Beijing Olympic berth in mixed doubles curling

    Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue wrapped up the berth with a 7-6 win over the Czech Republic on Friday at the world mixed doubles championship.

  • Watch Simone Biles flawlessly land risky Yurchenko double pike in US Classic practice

    No female gymnast has ever completed the move in competition. Biles plans to before the Olympics.

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Seven of Maradona's doctors charged with homicide

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • PGA Championship Day 1: Phil Mickelson rallies back into contention early at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson trails leader Corey Conners by just three shots after Thursday at the PGA Championship.

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Pozzo reflects on Watford, Udinese ahead of 80th birthday

    Giampaolo Pozzo isn't ready to slow down, even ahead of his 80th birthday on Tuesday, but the “dean” of Serie A figures it's a good time to reflect on his family's ownership of Udinese and English club Watford. “I am about to turn 80 and this is a passion for me, so I don’t set any limit for me in the future," Pozzo told The Associated Press. "I will continue as long as I will be healthy. This is a personal hobby.” While next season will be Udinese’s 27th consecutive campaign in Serie A, Watford will be back in the Premier League in August after a year away. Pozzo's son, Gino, has been handed the ownership of the English team. “They did well to get promoted straight away, which isn’t easy,” Giampaolo Pozzo said. “Obviously, survival in the Premier League is fundamental. Obviously, we want to invest resources to stay in the league." The return to the Premier League was overseen by Xisco since December as the club's fifth manager in less than two seasons — making it one of the least stable jobs in the game. “The coach has shown that he is capable,” Pozzo said. “So he has the trust of the family. So there is absolutely no doubt.” Pozzo bought Udinese in 1986, a few months after Silvio Berlusconi purchased AC Milan. When Berlusconi sold Milan in 2017, Pozzo became the “dean” of Serie A. Rather than just avoiding relegation, the challenge at Udinese is qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2013. Its only season making it to the Champions League group stage was in 2005. “The Champions League for Udinese has always been a goal to reach, not an easy one, but we will always fight to get there,” Pozzo said. “The objectives are updated according to the status depending on the economic trend and so on. Never give up.” Not when there's a talent like 26-year-old Argentina attacker Rodrigo de Paul in the team — for now. “Rodrigo de Paul is a very important player in the sense that he is one of the best players I have seen playing in Udine in my 35 years of ownership,” Pozzo said. "He’s a fantastic player. Let’s hope he’ll stay, because we had fun with him and I’d like to have fun again. “As a premise, the club does not need to sell but we are aware that players, important champions, if the opportunity comes from an international club obviously you can not do anything to keep him, no. I hope that now, in this situation of pandemic and so on, maybe he can stay one more year in Udine, so we can all have fun.” The team enters the final game of the season against newly crowned champion Inter Milan sitting 12th in the 20-team standings. “This season, potentially the team could have done better but we have to take into account all the difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pozzo said. “We are happy that this championship has ended and we hope that next year there will no longer be these problems of a health nature and that we can make, let’s say, a normal schedule." ___ This story has been corrected to show Pozzo's birthday is on Tuesday, not Friday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Corey Conners drops out of lead after rough start to second round at PGA Championship

    KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Canada's Corey Conners has relinquished the lead at the PGA Championship. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., shot a 3-over 75 in Friday's second round after entering the day with a two-stroke lead. The Canadian, who had an early morning tee time, was eight shots off the lead at the conclusion of his round at the second major of the men's golf season. Conners started his day with five bogeys and two birdies before playing even-par the rest of the way. The 29-year-old Conners finished his day with a 16-foot birdie putt on No. 9. He played the back nine first. Conners has four top-10 finishes in his past eight PGA Tour events. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Old man Phil Mickelson in the lead at the PGA Championship

    Phil Mickelson is in contention going into the third round of the PGA Championship.