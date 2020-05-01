Vengaboys Ask Fans to End the 'Up & Down Challenge' on TikTok: 'Please Stop Getting Hurt'

The Vengaboys may like to party, but they're not such huge fans of the viral "Up & Down Challenge" that is happening on TikTok.

The music group issued out a plea to fans on Wednesday over concerns about the popular dance challenge, which features couples performing a series of complex aerobic moves to the tune of their 1998 smash hit, "Up & Down."

While the Vengaboys said they're "delighted" by the positive reception, they urged fans to stop taking part in the risky TikTok trend as they're worried that some fans will injure themselves with the dangerous routine.

“We are of course delighted with the huge success, but we still want to ask the TikTok community to stop this challenge. If you break a finger or sprain your wrist, you still have to go to the hospital where they have more important things on their mind right now," Vengaboys' Captain Kim said in a statement.

Please stop getting hurt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ZPK4ZGYVD — Vengaboys (@vengaboys) April 29, 2020

Band member D-Nice added, “At least TikTok has added a warning to the ‘Up and Down’ challenge videos. And even though we can see that a lot of people are having fun, we are pleading with them to stop.”

The Vengaboys also shared a montage of the many TikTok videos on the band's official Twitter account, captioning the clip, "Please stop getting hurt ❤️."

The "Up & Down Challenge" went viral after TikTok user sioned69 shared a video of the choreographed dance, which includes one person being propped up and balanced by another using only their hands and knees.

Singer Olly Murs shared his take on the challenge on April 13 and posted the results on his Instagram.

"Easters been a bit UP..... AND DOWN 🐰🐣🤪👌🏻 #quarantine #vengachallenge," he wrote alongside the clip.

Over 55,000 duos have uploaded videos of themselves performing the challenge in recent weeks, according to the Vengaboys.

"It looks easy and harmless, but that’s not always how it turns out!" a press release from the band read. "They are usually successful, but when it goes wrong, people can end up with everything from bumps and bruises to fractures and light concussion. According to Vengaboys, that’s going too far."

The Vengaboys are best known for their hit singles "We Like to Party," "Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!" and "We're Going to Ibiza."