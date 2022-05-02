Venezuelan immigrants bring flavors from home to new lands

  • Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas and cachitos in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda says he sells about 80 empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and and 40 of the other pastries a day outside the Venezuelan embassy as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    1/6

    Mexico Venezuela Flavors of Home

    Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas and cachitos in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda says he sells about 80 empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and and 40 of the other pastries a day outside the Venezuelan embassy as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his savory pastries. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    2/6

    Mexico Venezuela Flavors of Home

    Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his savory pastries. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Venezuelan who lives in Mexico buys empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, from Nelson Banda in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda sells about 80 empanadas, and 40 other pastries a day outside the Venezuelan embassy, as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    3/6

    Mexico Venezuela Flavors of Home

    A Venezuelan who lives in Mexico buys empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, from Nelson Banda in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda sells about 80 empanadas, and 40 other pastries a day outside the Venezuelan embassy, as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas and cachitos in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda sells about 80 empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and other pastries a day, as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    4/6

    Mexico Venezuela Flavors of Home

    Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas and cachitos in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda sells about 80 empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and other pastries a day, as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Venezuelans living in Mexico buy empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, from Nelson Banda in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, and sold school uniforms across the country, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his pastries outside the Venezuelan embassy. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    5/6

    Mexico Venezuela Flavors of Home

    Venezuelans living in Mexico buy empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, from Nelson Banda in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, and sold school uniforms across the country, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his pastries outside the Venezuelan embassy. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda leaves his spot in front of the Venezuelan embassy after a day´s work selling empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and other pastries, in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his pastries outside the Venezuelan embassy. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    6/6

    Mexico Venezuela Flavors of Home

    Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda leaves his spot in front of the Venezuelan embassy after a day´s work selling empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and other pastries, in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his pastries outside the Venezuelan embassy. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas and cachitos in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda says he sells about 80 empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and and 40 of the other pastries a day outside the Venezuelan embassy as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his savory pastries. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A Venezuelan who lives in Mexico buys empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, from Nelson Banda in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda sells about 80 empanadas, and 40 other pastries a day outside the Venezuelan embassy, as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas and cachitos in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda sells about 80 empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and other pastries a day, as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Venezuelans living in Mexico buy empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, from Nelson Banda in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, and sold school uniforms across the country, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his pastries outside the Venezuelan embassy. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda leaves his spot in front of the Venezuelan embassy after a day´s work selling empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and other pastries, in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his pastries outside the Venezuelan embassy. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
REGINA GARCIA CANO
·5 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The eyes of Fabiana Marquez brightened after she took the first bite of a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham and cheese. Memories flooded her mind. The Venezuelan immigrant hadn’t eaten a “cachito” in almost five years until she stumbled across a vendor outside her country's embassy in Mexico.

Marquez left her South American homeland in 2017 amid a social, political and humanitarian crisis that has now driven more than 6 million to migrate across the continent and beyond. She has worked as a nanny, housekeeper, waitress and at other jobs to make ends meet, mostly in outlying parts of Mexico. In the process, she severed deep roots to her country, including the food close to her heart.

“It gave me great pleasure because I hadn’t eaten Venezuelan food in many years,” Marquez said standing next the vendor, who had plastic containers stuffed with a variety of Venezuelan food along a street in a tony Mexico City neighborhood. “Since I arrived in Mexico, I had eaten just a few arepas, but I had completely disconnected from what Venezuelan food is.”

But if she feels cut off from the cuisine of her homeland, many Mexicans have come to discover it. The Venezuelan diaspora has brought shops selling arepas — stuffed corn cakes common to that country and neighboring Colombia. They also are increasingly filling their fellow immigrants' yearning for cachitos, empanadas and pastelitos while earning much-needed money.

Many of the shops are concentrated in the trendy Roma neighborhood, but they've also emerged in middle- and working-class districts, as well as cities such as Cancun and Acapulco, Puebla and Aguascalientes, Metepec and Culiacan.

Nelson Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, and sold school uniforms across the country. But as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago, sold off equipment and joined relatives in Mexico City.

Banda sells about 80 empanadas and 40 cachitos a day outside the Venezuelan Embassy. Clad in a windbreaker with the colors of his country’s flag, he also sells the non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table.

Most of Banda's customers are people like Marquez who must visit the embassy, but he also has regulars.

“They feel the warmth of Venezuela when they see these (foods),” Banda said. “Here, there is a large Venezuelan community, and well, among the community, everyone tries to survive; everyone sets up their own business in their own way and sells what they can.”

International migration agencies estimate Latin American and Caribbean countries have received over 80% of the Venezuelans who left their country in recent years. Colombia and Peru have received the most, but until recently, Mexico also was a popular option because it demanded no visa from Venezuelans and is close to the U.S., which many hoped to reach one day.

Mexico, however, began requiring visas of Venezuelans in January after imposing similar restrictions on Brazilians and Ecuadorians in response to large numbers of migrants headed to the U.S. border.

In December, U.S. officials stopped Venezuelans nearly 25,000 times on the border, more than double September’s count and up from only about 200 times the same period a year earlier.

“Every Venezuelan who leaves ... carries in his symbolic luggage his flavors and carries his meals and even carries survival strategies,” said Ocarina Castillo, a Venezuelan anthropologist who has studied the country’s gastronomy. She noted that for many Venezuelan migrants, "the first thing they look for to survive is the possibility of selling arepas, golfeados, empanadas, the possibility even of selling their regional cuisines.”

Recent immigrants face increasing competition for jobs in host countries, in part because of the pandemic. Many also arrive with fewer resources and are in immediate need of food, shelter and legal documentation, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Like many immigrants before them, Venezuelans are taking their food to across the world — from the streets of Chile to Japan and South Korea.

Arepas have also entered the world of fusion cuisine. A cookbook recently published by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees includes a recipe for Dominican-Venezuelan arepas stuffed with black beans, pork rinds and cheese. They were created by a Venezuelan man who resettled in 2016 in the Dominican Republic and became a chef.

“Gastronomy, when it travels, has two roles,” Castillo said. “On the one hand, it’s that wonderful thing that makes you feel good, that rings a bell and makes you cry, makes you feel enormously emotional and reunites you with your childhood. But on the other hand, it is also a bridge to the culture that is welcoming you.”

Raybeli Castellano graduated from the country’s music conservatory and is a professional violinist. But by 2016, as Venezuela came undone, she considered getting training to become a flight attendant or baker or bartender and taking those skills to another country.

After she finished baking lessons, she settled in Mexico City, where she first worked as a restaurant baker, soap opera extra, wedding violinist and eventually as an office assistant. Losing her office job during the pandemic pushed Castellano, 26, to start a business making cachitos, pan de jamon and other baked goods from home. She delivers them to customers who found her on social media or through word of mouth.

She sold 100 cachitos the first week.

Castellano now counts Mexicans, too, as her customers. “So my entrepreneurship was born out of necessity, (but) I also knew how to do it, and I said ‘well, I no longer want to return to an office.'"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • 'Just scratching the surface': Gary Trent Jr. on Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. discusses where he wants to improve during the offseason, the Raptors just getting started with their core and why he appreciates Toronto and the organization so much.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE