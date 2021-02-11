Venezuelan government, opposition meet to discuss coronavirus vaccination deal -sources

CARACAS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Venezuelan government officialsand opposition leaders have met to discuss a deal to buycoronavirus vaccines through the COVAX program using cash frozenin the United States by economic sanctions, two sources familiarwith the matter said on Thursday.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido last week said that Venezuelanfunds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be usedto pay for vaccines. The cash-strapped government of PresidentNicolas Maduro has signed up for COVAX, co-led by the WorldHealth Organization to provide vaccines globally, but has notmade the associated payments.

The meeting marks a step forward in what will likely be along process requiring that U.S. authorities approve the use ofthe funds, as well as the completion of a vaccination roll-outplan for crisis-stricken Venezuela.

The information ministry did not immediately reply to arequest for comment.

The United States in 2019 froze $342 million held byVenezuela's central bank in the United States as part of asanctions program that was meant to force Maduro from power.

Moving the funds usually requires applying for license fromthe U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control.

The Pan American Health Organization's Chief of Mission inVenezuela, Paolo Balladelli, in a tweet said there had beenadvances in obtaining vaccines for Venezuela, and that Unicefand the World Health Organization would be involved.

"Today, with the will of the political, technical andacademic actors of Venezuela, the National Roundtable for Accessto the COVAX Strategy has advanced to guarantee access tovaccines against COVID-19," he wrote.

The Pan American Health Organization did not respond to arequest for comment seeking confirmation that his tweet referredto a meeting between the government and Guaido representatives.

One of the participants in the meeting was Julio Castro, adoctor and medical advisor to Guaido, said sources, who askednot to be identified.

Story continues

Castro did not respond to messages seeking comment, but onTwitter also suggested there had been a meeting.

"Today the National Table for Access to the COVAX Strategywas established," he wrote. "We welcome the beginning of theconstruction of a joint strategy among all."

Balladelli last week said that between 1.4 million and 2.4million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been reserved forVenezuela. At $10 per dose, those vaccines would cost between$140 million and $240 million.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Vivian Sequera; editing byGrant McCool)