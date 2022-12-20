Venezuela delays supplier payments as dollars dwindle, sources say

By Mayela Armas

CARACAS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government is behind on cash payments in U.S. dollars to several of its suppliers as it faces dwindling income of the foreign currency, five sources familiar with the matter said, hampering efforts to restrain inflation.

President Nicolas Maduro's government and state-run firms such as oil company PDVSA by the end of 2021 began paying some suppliers in dollars to cut expenses in bolivars and reduce inflation.

But the sources said that since September pending payments have been piling up as there is not enough available cash to cover the expenses and exchange costs.

Maduro's administration has taken on a toolbox of economic policies to slow inflation, focusing on stabilizing the exchange rate by pumping foreign currency into local banks while limiting credit and public spending, and raising taxes.

The strategy has begun to slip as the bolivar drops against the dollar.

Supplies of foreign currency have fallen, three of the sources said, adding the dip could be due to slow charging for crude oil exports.

Venezuela has throughout the year exported between 400,000 and 700,000 barrels per day, according to data published by Reuters, some months landing below 2021 averages.

The sources said delayed payments to suppliers meant public sector operations such as maintenance works were also being pushed back. Only food suppliers have been paid regularly, they added.

Venezuela's communication ministry and PDVSA did not respond to requests for comment, nor did the central bank.

"When there is not a sufficient supply of foreign currency, many are forced to go to an alternative market," said economist Jose Guerra, flagging a gap between the central bank's exchange rate and the unofficial rate.

The central bank's weekly foreign exchange rate offer has been volatile since August. For weeks, local banks received less than $100 million from the central bank, barring last week, when they received $230 million, according to calculations by Sintesis Financiera.

The bolivar has depreciated almost 50% versus the dollar in the last four months as prices skyrocket. Venezuela will likely end the year at 213% inflation, one of the highest rates in the region, according to local firm Ecoanalitica.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Andrea Ricci)