Venezuela arrests 40 suspected of Nicolas Maduro 'kidnap plot'

Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro speaking during a televised message announcing new arrests - MARCELO GARCIA/Venezuelan Presidency/AFP via Getty Images

Venezuelan authorities have detained three more people they claim formed part of the operation led by a US veteran to capture Nicolas Maduro, the country's embattled president.

Monday’s detentions followed eight on Sunday, and brings the total number of arrests to over 40.

“We’ve retained eight more mercenary terrorists,” an unidentified military officer announced in a video released on Sunday. The man read off the names of eight people seen kneeling and handcuffed in the video.

Since the initial attempted raid on May 3, Mr Maduro’s authorities have embarked upon a large-scale search to find collaborators, implementing curfews in some towns and deploying special forces to the capital’s largest slum.

Juan Guaido, the opposition leader, announced the resignation of two advisors on Monday who had signed a contract with Jordan Goudreau, the former American green beret who organised the plot.

“I lament that this new wave of violence and deaths caused by a suicide operation that has the markings of being a scheme by the regime,” wrote J.J. Rendon, one of the outgoing advisors, in a resignation letter.

According to the Washington Post, Mr Rendon at one point discussed the plans with Mr Goudreau and even sent him $50,000 for “expenses” before disagreeing over logistics and terminating discussions.

In his first interview since the bungled raid, Mr Guaido on Monday said he “didn’t have any participation” in or knowledge of the plan.

“That’s not my signature,” he said, referring to the contract which appears to be signed by him. “The dictatorship is trying to connect these things.”

Last week Venezuelan state TV aired a supposed phone conversation between Mr Guaido and Mr Goudreau in which Mr Guaido said they “were doing the right thing for the country” by signing the contract. The Telegraph cannot confirm the veracity of the video and Venezuelan state TV frequently airs highly edited content.

The incident has proved propaganda gold for Mr Maduro. The president has portrayed himself as fully in control of the territory and armed forces and his opposition as desperate and foolish.

Mr Guaido argues that Maduro’s 2018 reelection was fraudulent and that he is the rightful president. Over 50 countries now recognise him as the Venezuelan leader.

The over 40 arrested so far include two Americans, military members, and others connected to Mr Maduro’s dissidents.

Among them is Adolfo Baduel, the son Raul Baduel. Raul, a former defense minister turned defector, is now considered a political prisoner.

“We can’t accept everything we’ve been told about what happened,” his sister, Andreina Baduel told The Telegraph on Monday. “The only version of events being provided is from a dictatorial regime.”