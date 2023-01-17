Veneda Carter's New Jewelry Drop Lands Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Eponymous jewelry brand, Veneda Carter, just debuted its latest drop, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Featuring the brand's signature heart chain alongside its Saint Michael Archangel pendant necklace, the new collection comprises fan favorite styles alongside some new additions, each available in both sterling silver and gold vermeil. From delicate chains to gemstone-encrusted necklaces, the drop includes the brand's new Crossless Jesus and Jesus Ring, each available in varying chain lengths and sizes.

Founded by the Danish model-turned-stylist back in 2021, the brand aims to offer a contemporary interpretation of timeless styles, through its distinctive molten style and rare gemstones. Prior to starting the jewelry label, Carter honed her skills as a celebrity stylist, working with the likes of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Take a look at the new collection above, and head over to the brand's website to purchase.

