Veneda Carter Unveils New Jewelry Collection

Worn by the likes of Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa, Veneda Carter has just revealed its latest jewelry collection, presenting timeless yet modern pieces.

The Copenhagen-born designer's newest offering stays true to its underlying unisex aesthetic, while delivering opulence and glamour. Crafted from sterling silver, 18KT gold vermeil and genuine stones, Veneda Carter's pieces are of the highest quality. Gleaming rubies sit encased inside of hammered heart-shaped gold rings, sitting alongside a similar romantic ring that features an assortment of multi-colored gems for the untraditional lovebugs.

Meanwhile, bright green stones are surrounded by textural silver rings, joining their crimson counterparts, evoking a luxurious sense of confidence. Nodding to its roots, the brand's current collection also includes several crucifixes, arriving in crystal-encrusted gold and silver, alongside cross-shaped pendants adorned with a singular, middle gem. Elsewhere, dainty bow charms will undoubtedly speak to the "la la la" girls. Y2K-inspired heart-shaped earrings are abundant as the line provides tiered drop earrings, as well as subtle studs and classic hoops.

Take a look at the accessories in the campaign in the gallery above, which features model Venetria and Tyson Solomon. Veneda Carter's new collection will be available on October 5 on the brand's website with prices ranging from $200 USD -- $600 USD.