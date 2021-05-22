Vendetta Capital reaches to new heights, after connecting with Charged Particles

MAHE, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2021 / Vendetta Capital is immensely pleased to announce its investment in Charged Particles which is a revolutionary DeFi NFT Project.

Charged Particles is a protocol that allows users to deposit ERC-20 tokens (ANY tokens) into an NFT. Now a scarce NFT (e.g. Art, Collectible, Virtual Real Estate, In-Game Item, etc.) can now be transformed into a basket holding a number of other tokens.

This changes the game for NFTs.

What's in your NFT?

EJ Rogers, Co-founder & GP defines Charged Particles as it will be to NFTs what Ethereum was to Bitcoin.

Charged Particles has matchless features such as the principal amount can be time-locked inside the NFT, and through an integration with Aave's aTokens, programmable yield from these DeFi yield-generating assets is just a few clicks away. So NFT owners can programme it wherever they'd like. These matchless features of Charged Particles, makes it a revolutionary project offering near-infinite flexibility and creativity within this growing space.

We would like to share some of unique ideas Charged Particles can be used, for example;

Music NFT: A Meta "Album" NFT filled with (time-locked) individual songs NFTs that have customizable release conditions

Patreon-Style Donations. Fans can deposit tokens into an artist's NFT. The artist's NFT (pre-sale) can be accruing donations before being sold in the open market.

NFT Ecosystem, New Opportunities, No Boundaries

NFT ecosystem carries limitless of openings to new segments and layers for the life we live and helps the public to protect, value and grow what they care and think it is unique. NFT ecosystem is the library of future for some and the art gallery of future for others. With the essence of uniqueness, the NFT ecosystem carries a lot of new achievement to come in the future.

With its new investment to Charged Particles, Vendetta Capital continues to support the development of NFT ecosystem, the reformist and innovative way of doing business of blockchain world.

About Charged Particles

Charged Particles is a protocol that allows users to deposit ERC-20 tokens (ANY tokens) into an NFT. Now an NFT (e.g. Art, Collectible, Virtual Real Estate, In-Game Item, etc.) can now be transformed into a basket holding a number of other tokens.

Charged Particles was started in late 2019 in an attempt to combine NFTs and DeFi in a novel new way. The Project went live on MainNet on 17-Feb and company recently announced its IDO for the Charged Particles' Governance Token, $IONX on Polkastarter. New business partnerships, technology developments such as Token Generation Event, Layer 2 Implementation and Staking & Liquidity Mining Programs are included in the company's recent roadmap.

About Vendetta Capital

Vendetta invests in, leads and helps projects to accelerate developing novel solutions to address the core issues of scalability, privacy, and interoperability for decentralized protocols and applications.

Vendetta Capital has become one of the leading investors in the blockchain venture capital ecosystem with its experience, wide network around the world, and effective strategic competencies that can analyze the innovative expectations of the market in depth and transfer these capabilities to the successful projects it invests. With these approaches Vendetta has invested many successful and game changer projects such as Jenny Dao, Linear Finance, HOPR, WOO Trade, Archer Dao, Unilend, Bridge Mutual, Alliance Block.

