Vendetta Capital Is Delighted to Announce Its Investment in Sports Icon - Digital Collectibles With the Greatest Athletes of All Time
MAHE, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2021 / SportsIcon is the ultimate way to connect with legendary sporting heroes. SportsIcon works directly with the legend athletes to produce NFT's that tell the sports person's story, their career and showcases their skills. Each part of the sports person's life is a chapter that they turn into a unique NFT.
What makes SportIcons NFT collectibles attractive?
SportsIcon offers limited edition collectibles with cinematic effects, high-quality and unlockable content. Curating NFTs with collaboration of legendary names and designing NFTs by SportsIcon's award winning studio makes SportsIcon collectibles genuine quality, unique and official.
Not Just A Piece in Your Collection
SportsIcon's initiative, named 'Award for Purchases of Specific NFTs,' might make a dream come true from a sports fan and collector's perspective.
This initiative may include:
The full masterclass
Signed sports memorabilia
Zoom calls
In person meet and greet
SportsIcon brings fans closer to the athletes.
Fungible side of SportsIcon : $ICONS
SportsIcon provides also an utility token with ticker $ICONS to serve for fulfilling the ecosystem and opens the gate for decentralized finance world.
$ICONS, ERC20 standard token, can be used for:
Discount on NFTs
Farming
Queue jump for holders
Creating a liquidity pool
About Vendetta Capital
Vendetta invests, leads and helps projects to accelerate developing novel solutions to address the core issues of scalability, privacy, and interoperability for decentralized protocols and applications.
Vendetta Capital has become one of the leading investors in the blockchain venture capital ecosystem with its experience, wide network around the world, and effective strategic competencies that can analyze the innovative expectations of the market in depth and transfer these capabilities to the successful projects it invests. With such approach Vendetta has invested in many successful and game changing projects such as Jenny Dao, Linear Finance, HOPR, WOO Trade, Archer Dao, Unilend, Bridge Mutual, Alliance Block.
