Velvet Pines: Theatrical Christmas cabaret experience launches with menu from MasterChef runner-up

Pining for fun: the new experience promises an exciting evening (Velvet Pines)

Focaccia with festive butters, confit duck and a baked Alaska of parsnip parfait are among the dishes at a new immersive dining experience this Christmas.

Entertainment company Swamp Motel has returned with its latest experience, Velvet Pines, a “boundary pushing” cabaret with a menu from MasterChef finalist Omar Foster.

Swamp Motel has transformed a space in London Bridge, mimicking a snow-covered and glamorous Seventies mountain hotel and ski resort.

The concept is centred on the resort having been hit by an extreme snowstorm and power outage, and so après is the order of the day: cocktails are served as what's being called a “wild performance” unfolds, including circus acts and theatre.

“Throughout the three and a half hour experience, revellers will be entertained at every turn while the storm rages outside,” said organisers, who bill Velvet Pines as the “ultimate Christmas party.”

The press puff continues: "The incoming blizzard may be disrupting the power supply, but the remaining staff soldier on, maintaining the standard their party-loving guests would expect from this glamorous, Seventies inspired European resort."

(Velvet Pine)

In the dining room, dubbed the Grand Lodge, will be food from Foster, runner-up in the last series of MasterChef. Dishes include a tartiflette made with roasted Jerusalem artichokes and whipped feta, confit duck with braised lentils and carrot and orange puree, and a mini baked Alaska involving parsnips.

Foster said: “It is a once in a blue moon opportunity as a creative to be trusted with the absolute freedom to rip up the rulebook and the Swamp Motel team have been the perfect collaborators on this bold and exciting menu.

“My food ethos is all about people raising an eyebrow when they read the menu, but having a smile on their face when they finish their plates and that feeling, is exactly what we have created.”

Tickets start from £149.95, including food and entertainment. 49 Tanner Street, SE1 3PL. velvetpines.co.uk